Forensic expert to help raise government capacity to investigate killings

This file photo taken on November 16, 2016 shows police gathered over the body of a suspect killed during an anti-drug operation at an informal settlers' area near a port in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations Special Rapporteur on extra-judicial summary or arbitrary will be visiting the country this week to help increase the capacity of local authorities to investigate extrajudicial killings.

Dr. Morris Tidball-Binz will arrive in the Philippines on Monday, February 6, and will be in the country until Thursday, February 9. He will be coming in his own capacity to help the country’s law enforcement agencies.

"He has provided closure for families of victims of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearance. We are hoping for the same when he visits the Philippines," Remulla said in a statement Sunday.

Remulla invited the expert following his participation the Universal Peer Review of the United National Human Rights Council last November. The justice secretary previously said Tidball-Binz’ visit is a follow-up to the capacity-building initiative of the United Nations Joint Programme.

Tidball-Binz is known for applying forensic science in investigating human rights violations and disappearances in Argentina. He has since travelled to over 70 countries in the past 35 years to participate in capacity-building programs, fact-finding initiatives, and technical evaluations.

"[His visit] will pave the way for forensic pathologists and enhance their practice to achieve international standard practices. Dr. Tidball-Binz’s visit will help us identify the intricacies of wrongful death tragedies," Remulla said.

There are only two licensed and internationally recognized forensic pathologists in the country: Drs. Raquel Fortun and Cecilia Lim. Fortun recently flagged the autopsy conducted on the body of Kian delos Santos, who was among the casualties of the previous adminsitration’s "war on drugs."

Fortun said local authorities only conducted a “superficial” and incomplete autopsy of the 17-year-old.

While in the Philippines, Dr. Tidball-Binz will meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director-General Moro Virgilio Lazo, Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr., National Bureau of Investigation Director Medardo De Lemos, and the National Prosecution Service.

He will also meet with unnamed civil society organizations. – with a report from Cristina Chi