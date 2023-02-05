^

Headlines

Forensic expert to help raise government capacity to investigate killings

Philstar.com
February 5, 2023 | 12:50pm
Forensic expert to help raise government capacity to investigate killings
This file photo taken on November 16, 2016 shows police gathered over the body of a suspect killed during an anti-drug operation at an informal settlers' area near a port in Manila.
AFP / Ted Aljibe, file

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations Special Rapporteur on extra-judicial summary or arbitrary will be visiting the country this week to help increase the capacity of local authorities to investigate extrajudicial killings.

Dr. Morris Tidball-Binz will arrive in the Philippines on Monday, February 6, and will be in the country until Thursday, February 9. He will be coming in his own capacity to help the country’s law enforcement agencies. 

"He has provided closure for families of victims of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearance. We are hoping for the same when he visits the Philippines," Remulla said in a statement Sunday. 

Remulla invited the expert following his participation the Universal Peer Review of the United National Human Rights Council last November. The justice secretary previously said Tidball-Binz’ visit is a follow-up to the capacity-building initiative of the United Nations Joint Programme. 

READ: Remulla: Philippines has invited special rapporteur on EJKs to visit in 2023

Tidball-Binz is known for applying forensic science in investigating human rights violations and disappearances in Argentina. He has since travelled to over 70 countries in the past 35 years to participate in capacity-building programs, fact-finding initiatives, and technical evaluations. 

"[His visit] will pave the way for forensic pathologists and enhance their practice to achieve international standard practices. Dr. Tidball-Binz’s visit will help us identify the intricacies of wrongful death tragedies," Remulla said. 

There are only two licensed and internationally recognized forensic pathologists in the country: Drs. Raquel Fortun and Cecilia Lim. Fortun recently flagged the autopsy conducted on the body of Kian delos Santos, who was among the casualties of the previous adminsitration’s "war on drugs."

Fortun said local authorities only conducted a “superficial” and incomplete autopsy of the 17-year-old. 

While in the Philippines, Dr. Tidball-Binz will meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director-General Moro Virgilio Lazo, Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr., National Bureau of Investigation Director Medardo De Lemos, and the National Prosecution Service. 

He will also meet with unnamed civil society organizations. – with a report from Cristina Chi

UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
71,000 kilos of 'smuggled' onions buried in Zamboanga City

71,000 kilos of 'smuggled' onions buried in Zamboanga City

21 hours ago
While consumers continue to suffer from high prices of onions in local markets due to alleged lack of supply, the government...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese &lsquo;militia boats&rsquo; tail Philippine Navy vessel

Chinese ‘militia boats’ tail Philippine Navy vessel

By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
Two Chinese coast guard ships and two maritime militia boats disguised as fishing vessels menacingly tailed the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Caretaker&rsquo; to assume House seat vacated by Gatchalian

‘Caretaker’ to assume House seat vacated by Gatchalian

By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
Pending a special election in Valenzuela City, a caretaker will be temporarily assigned to the congressional seat vacated...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US to restart joint patrols in South China Sea

Philippines, US to restart joint patrols in South China Sea

1 day ago
The United States and the Philippines have agreed to restart joint patrols in the South China Sea as the longtime...
Headlines
fbtw
ASEAN finalizing South China Sea pact with China

ASEAN finalizing South China Sea pact with China

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Southeast Asian foreign ministers vowed to finalize negotiations with China over a proposed pact aimed at preventing conflicts...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec bracing for heated polls

Comelec bracing for heated polls

By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is working closely with the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Almost 9,000 child abuse cases reported in 2022

Almost 9,000 child abuse cases reported in 2022

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Close to 9,000 child abuse cases, some of them happening inside the home, were recorded throughout the country last year,...
Headlines
fbtw
DLSU&rsquo;s wearable robot for stroke rehab gets international patent

DLSU’s wearable robot for stroke rehab gets international patent

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
De La Salle University has received its first international patent for the development of a “wearable robot” for...
Headlines
fbtw
Dialects least preferred medium of instruction &ndash; poll

Dialects least preferred medium of instruction – poll

By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
A dialect or language spoken in a particular region is the least preferred medium of instruction for Grades 1 to 3, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker files bill on preserving &lsquo;indigenous&rsquo; games

Lawmaker files bill on preserving ‘indigenous’ games

By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
With most children hooked to digital games that lead to sedentary lifestyles these days, a lawmaker has filed a bill at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with