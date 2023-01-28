^

Headlines

Oil price hikes seen for 'third straight week' come January 31

Philstar.com
January 28, 2023 | 2:03pm
Oil price hikes seen for 'third straight week' come January 31
An attendant fills up a tricycle with gasoline at a petrol station in Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Officials project another uptick on oil prices in the Philippines as demand for oil "picks up" with easing COVID-19 restrictons globally.

Taking the brunt of the biggest estimated spike will be gasoline prices at P1.30 to P1.50 per liter, while diesel is said to likely go up by P0.85 to P1.15 per liter.

"Historically na itong panahon na ito dapat pababa na dahil pagkatapos ng Pasko, nawala na ang [demand]. Unfortunately, may ibang factors pa noong nakaraan kaya bumababa dahil sa zero COVID policy ng China," said Energy Assistant Director Rodela Romero in a TeleRadyo interview.

(Historically during this time after the Christmas season, prices go down because demand is lost. Unfortunately there are other recent factors that went into play why it went down because of China's zero COVID policy). 

"Pero kung ngayon, despite na may virus sila, nag-open up na ang economy nila so tumaas ang demand ng petroleum products."

(But now, even if the virus is still spreading there, they have since opened up their economy boosting demand for petroleum products.)

According to the World Health Organization, a total of over 257,000 COVID-19 cases were confirmed during the first week of January 2023, an astronomical increase from December. It however went down in the past weeks.

But even with ballooning cases, Beijing continues its path to slowly normalize its economy, ending quarantine even for overseas travelers.

Jetti Petroleum President Leo Bellas however doubts that oil prices will hit P80 per liter.

"Sa tingin namin, mukhang 'di naman aabot nang ganun kasi may resistance. Kasi 'yung pagtaas ng crude, mabilis pagsirit, pero nag-stagnate din eh," he said.

(We think that it won't reach that level since there's resistant. Because the prices increases for crude [oil], it quickly goes up, but then it stagnantes).

Gasoline prices hit as high as P82 per liter while diesel reach up to P85 per liter last June 2022, a phenomenon seen by some to be worsened by Russa's war on Ukraine. 

Progressive groups have long called for the scrapping of the Oil Deregulation Law, the renationalization of Petron, the immediate repealing of value added tax and excise tax on oil and the unbundling of oil prices as short term and long term steps. — James Relativo

CHINA

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

GASOLINE

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

OIL PRICE HIKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
What we know so far: Movements in Manila&rsquo;s heritage structures Traders Building, Zamora House

What we know so far: Movements in Manila’s heritage structures Traders Building, Zamora House

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Local social media was abuzz with concerns about two heritage structures in Manila at risk of getting demolished.
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 days ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs maintains that Ayungin Shoal is part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte rejects cooperation in ICC probe, while Dela Rosa looks to Marcos

Duterte rejects cooperation in ICC probe, while Dela Rosa looks to Marcos

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated Friday that he will never cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. invited to Charles&rsquo; coronation; France trip in June?

Marcos Jr. invited to Charles’ coronation; France trip in June?

By Michael Punongbayan | 5 hours ago
President Marcos is invited to join world leaders flying to Westminster Abbey in the United Kingdom in May to witness the...
Headlines
fbtw
Searchers zero in on missing plane in Isabela

Searchers zero in on missing plane in Isabela

By Artemio Dumlao | 4 hours ago
Rescuers are focusing their attention on Barangay Dicaruyan, a mountainous village of Divilacan town in Isabela province,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CHR 'ready to assist' Marcos should it cooperate with ICC over drug war probe

CHR 'ready to assist' Marcos should it cooperate with ICC over drug war probe

By James Relativo | 3 hours ago
Instead of hostility, the Commission on Human Rights invited the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to...
Headlines
fbtw
Privatization of gaming agencies to raise P300 billion &ndash; Drilon

Privatization of gaming agencies to raise P300 billion – Drilon

By Helen Flores | 4 hours ago
The government can generate some P300 billion for the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund by privatizing the Philippine Amusement...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte, Bato won&rsquo;t cooperate

Duterte, Bato won’t cooperate

By Paolo Romero | 5 hours ago
There are “forces” behind the International Criminal Court that want to get back at former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Recalibrating security strategies to achieve concrete outcomes

Recalibrating security strategies to achieve concrete outcomes

By Alynna Carlos | 5 hours ago
The foreign policy and security strategy of a state reflect the security risks that it prioritizes.
Headlines
fbtw
Rich EU consumers 'outsource' environmental impact to poorer neighbors

Rich EU consumers 'outsource' environmental impact to poorer neighbors

By Jenny Vaughan | 5 hours ago
Consumption patterns in wealthy European Union countries are having detrimental environmental impacts in poorer EU nations,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with