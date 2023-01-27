^

US defense chief Lloyd Austin to visit Philippines

Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 5:17pm
US defense chief Lloyd Austin to visit Philippines
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a meeting with Albanian Defense Minister Niko Peleshi at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, January 26, 2023.
AFP / Saul Loeb

MANILA, Philippines — US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III will visit the Philippines “to advance regional stability and further strengthen the defense partnerships with the United States.”

The US Department of Defense said in a statement that Austin will depart January 29 for a trip to South Korea and the Philippines, where he will meet senior government and military leaders in both countries.

“This trip reaffirms the deep commitment of the United States to work in concert with allies and partners in support of the shared vision of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the US defense department said.

Austin’s trip to the Philippines comes after several high-level engagements between Washington and Manila, including between US President Joe Biden and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The US defense chief’s visit to the Philippines also comes just two months after US Vice President Kamala Harris took a trip to the country where she sought to show Washington’s commitment to Manila, especially amid China’s incursions into the West Philippine Sea. — Xave Gregorio

LLOYD AUSTIN

US-PHILIPPINES RELATIONS
