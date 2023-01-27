Drug war architect Dela Rosa looks to Marcos on cooperating with ICC probe

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said Friday his cooperation with the International Criminal Court’s investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed during the previous administration’s “war on drugs,” which he engineered as the country’s then-top cop, would depend on the government’s participation in the probe.

“If the Philippine government will allow them, I would have to cooperate. It is the government that is cooperating. I am part of the government, so why not,” Dela Rosa said in a virtual news briefing.

As it stands, the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said it intends to appeal the resumption of the ICC investigation into the "war on drugs" of his predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Along with former Duterte, Dela Rosa and other top police officials have been accused of committing crimes against humanity before the ICC which just reopened its investigation into the " war on drugs" after a pause prompted by a request from the Philippine government.

Dela Rosa said he has not spoken with Duterte on the relaunching of the ICC probe, but added that the former president is confident that nothing will happen about it.

“He’s confident that nothing will happen with this. Because if our government does not want to cooperate, nothing will happen,” Dela Rosa said in Filipino.

“Hypothetically, they sent out a warrant of arrest against us … Who will implement the warrant of arrest? The Philippine government is not bound by their rulings,” he added.

Duterte pulled the country out of the Hague-based tribunal in 2019 after its former prosecutor Fatou Bensouda launched a preliminary examination into his brutal anti-drugs campaign that left thousands dead. Marcos already said the Philippines has no intention to rejoin the ICC.

But the alleged crimes being probed by the ICC were committed during the time when the Philippines was still a member of the tribunal, which means that investigations can still continue.

ICC probe in Philippines?

Dela Rosa, however, said that for the ICC’s investigation to be credible, it must do its probe in the Philippines, which would require the cooperation of the Marcos Jr. administration, where the daughter of the former chief executive sits as vice president.

“They cannot prosecute just based on news reports, based on the internet. For them to have a good, credible investigation, they should come in,” Dela Rosa said.

He also claimed that leftists and forces against Duterte, whom he said have axes to grind against the former president, instigated the ICC to reopen its investigation into the “war on drugs.”

In a statement Thursday, the ICC said its pre-trial chamber "is not satisfied that the Philippines is undertaking relevant investigations that would warrant a deferral of the court's investigations".

"The various domestic initiatives and proceedings, assessed collectively, do not amount to tangible, concrete and progressive investigative steps," it added.

But Dela Rosa insisted the ICC’s findings have no basis. “The Department of Justice did everything in its investigation. Our courts are acting on cases and there have been convictions,” he said.

Officially, 6,181 people were killed in Duterte's "war on drugs" but rights groups say that up to 30,000 may have been killed, some innocent victims, and that corruption was rife among security forces that acted with impunity.

There were only two convictions of law enforcers involved in the "drug war" — the murder of 17-year-old Kian Delos Santos, and the torture and frame-up of 19-year-old Carl Arnaiz and 14-year-old Reynaldo ‘Kulot’ de Guzman. — with Agence France-Presse