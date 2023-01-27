^

Meat processors push for new regulations

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
January 27, 2023 | 12:00am
Meat processors push for new regulations
Vendors prepare and cut slabs of pork as they display their current prices, which are compliant with the price ceiling imposed by the government at the Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s meat processors are pushing for more regulations for processed meat products, as well as for a review of the first border inspection policies, and the construction of a cold examination facility, among others, to ensure food safety and affordability.

The Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. (PAMPI) raised their concern at a recent meeting with Department of Agriculture (DA) Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban.

During the meeting, meat importers urged the adoption of the World Organization for Animal Health guidelines on zoning/regionalization of areas in countries with disease outbreaks, a review of first border inspection policies, greater regulation of processed meat products, and the establishment of Cold Examination Facility in Agriculture.

“DA can help us with its science-based food safety and inspection systems, access to safe and nutritious meat materials from both local and global sources and constant collaboration to further refine food safety standards,” PAMPI said.

The industry group also expressed readiness to help keep the prices of processed meat products affordable to Filipino consumers.

In response, Panganiban committed DA’s support and directed the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) to help with the industry concerns.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the meeting with senior undersecretary Panganiban and his senior officials from BAI & NMIS,” PAMPI said.

“We thanked them for their continuing support and we assured them of our commitment to help President and concurrent DA Secretary Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to help the Philippines’ food security program,” it said.

PAMPI represents 85 percent of the country’s meat processors and food chains. “We are committed to provide safe and affordable meat protein to the vast majority of consumers,” the group said.

