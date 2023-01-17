^

Headlines

China still optimistic on joint oil, gas exploration despite SC ruling

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
January 17, 2023 | 7:21pm
China still optimistic on joint oil, gas exploration despite SC ruling
This March 22, 2021 aerial photo shows Chinese vessels still present in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea, well within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.
Armed Forces of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — China is still hopeful that talks for joint exploration with the Philippines would continue despite a Supreme Court ruling that declared unconstitutional and void an agreement from the 2000s made among companies from China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. 

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian pointed to Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s talks on maritime cooperation and noted their willingness to overcome "obstacles that may be in front of us so that we can get to where we wish to get."

"I think our leaders have agreed to resume the discussions and negotiations on the oil and gas joint exploration and we believe the team in our countries, we engage each other you know to discuss… we [hope we] will make some progress," Huang told reporters during the embassy’s Chinese New Year festivities on Monday. 

READ: Philippines studying China proposal for fishing partnership in West Philippine Sea

Last week, the Supreme Court declared that the lapsed Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU) among China National Offshore Oil Corp., Vietnam Oil and Gas Corp., and the Philippine National Oil Company was unconstitutional and void.

The deal would have covered 142,886 square meters in the South China Sea. Around 80% of the coverage area is part of the Philippines’ 200-mile exclusive economic zone, meaning majority of the joint exploration of in the JMSU would have been conducted in Philippine waters.

The high court cited Section 2, Article XII of the 1987 Constitution that all of the country’s natural resources "shall be under the full control and supervision of the State."

RELATED: SC rules Arroyo-era joint exploration with China, Vietnam unconstitutional

The 2016 Hague ruling invalidated China’s nine-dash claims over the South China Sea and provided that some are within the Philippines’ EEZ and continental shelf. 

The Reed Bank is within the EEZ, which has about 21% more gas than the reserve in Malampaya. It is also one of the two areas being eyed as sites of joint exploration between the Philippines and China.

‘Working hard’ to implement agreements

Meanwhile, the Chinese envoy said Marcos Jr.’s trip has prompted continuous communication between the two countries. Almost two weeks after the visit, Huang said both parties are “working very hard” to implement agreements made when Marcos Jr. visited Beijing early this year.

“After their very substantive and fruitful and successful visit of President Marcos to China, there have been very frequent interaction between the departments concerned of China and the departments concerned in this country,” Huang said. 

“We are working very hard to implement what have been agreed by the two top leaders,” he added.

The Philippines and China inked 14 agreements during the Philippine delegation’s state visit from January 3 to 5. Among these deals are on infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and a concessional loan from Beijing.

RELATED: Pacts signed with China just ‘continuation’ of past agreements, analysts say

The two countries also signed a communication pact to sort out all issues that involve the West Philippine Sea. with a report from Kristine Joy Patag 

CHINESE EMBASSY

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Foreign countries &lsquo;pirating&rsquo; Filipino nursing students

Foreign countries ‘pirating’ Filipino nursing students

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
European countries are now “pirating” nursing students from the Philippines to address the huge demand for health...
Headlines
fbtw
Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Camarines Norte

Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Camarines Norte

11 hours ago
According to Phivolcs, the tectonic quake hit around 5:57 a.m. with the epicenter reported 12 kilometers south of Tinaga Island...
Headlines
fbtw
Magalong, Badoy joust over red-tagging

Magalong, Badoy joust over red-tagging

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
A “word war” has erupted between Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and former National Task Force to End Local...
Headlines
fbtw
Authorities must answer for silence on abduction of Cebu activists, Karapatan says

Authorities must answer for silence on abduction of Cebu activists, Karapatan says

3 hours ago
Palabay noted that the men who abducted Gumanao and Dahoya seemed unafraid of accountability and implied "those who are in...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: China won&rsquo;t stop Pinoys from fishing

Marcos: China won’t stop Pinoys from fishing

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
China will not prevent Filipino fishermen from going to traditional fishing grounds in the South China Sea, President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US partners with Philippines for P1-billion MSME e-commerce program

US partners with Philippines for P1-billion MSME e-commerce program

15 minutes ago
Washington, through its US Agency for International Development, is collaborating with the Philippine government for its “Strengthening...
Headlines
fbtw
Price hike: Gasoline up P0.95, diesel by P0.50

Price hike: Gasoline up P0.95, diesel by P0.50

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Oil companies are raising gasoline and diesel prices today, while a minimal rollback is being implemented on kerosene.
Headlines
fbtw
Senator Go, Quezon City councilor turn over multi-purpose buildings to residents

Senator Go, Quezon City councilor turn over multi-purpose buildings to residents

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
Quezon City 2nd District Councilor Mikey Belmonte and Sen. Bong Go yesterday turned over two multi-purpose buildings to residents...
Headlines
fbtw
ILO urged to look into apparent abduction of Cebu development workers

ILO urged to look into apparent abduction of Cebu development workers

1 day ago
Two abducted labor rights activists and development workers were reported found after days of being missing. 
Headlines
fbtw
Facebook not doing enough to protect users from red-tagging &mdash; Internews study

Facebook not doing enough to protect users from red-tagging — Internews study

By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
Internews, in its report, said that red-tagging content "has largely managed to fall between the cracks of platform content...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with