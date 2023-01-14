^

Headlines

Philippines studying China proposal for fishing partnership in West Philippine Sea

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
January 14, 2023 | 9:30am
Philippines studying China proposal for fishing partnership in West Philippine Sea
“China proposed to have partnership between fishing villages, and we are looking at that,” Carlos said partly in Filipino during a televised public briefing. She did not provide details on the proposed fishery cooperation between Manila and Beijing.
Philstar.com / File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is studying the proposal of the Chinese government to have a fishery cooperation agreement in the disputed South China Sea, National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos said yesterday.

“China proposed to have partnership between fishing villages, and we are looking at that,” Carlos said partly in Filipino during a televised public briefing. She did not provide details on the proposed fishery cooperation between Manila and Beijing.

Carlos said Marcos’ state visit to China from Jan. 3 to 5 has allowed continuing critical dialogue, especially on the West Philippine Sea (WPS), to avoid conflicts in the contested waters, believed to hold large reserves of oil and natural gas.

“There are many more levels of cooperation that are not known to the public that are happening, for example, between the Philippine Coast Guard and the Chinese Coast Guard,” the official said, adding the two countries are trying to reach a modus vivendi to avoid conflict in the contested South China Sea.

A political scientist had said a maritime or fishery cooperation between the Philippines and China will allow both countries to harness resources in the WPS.

Marcos and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume talks on joint oil and gas exploration in the non-disputed areas in the resource-rich South China Sea during a bilateral meeting in Beijing on Jan. 4.

“I really hope – I would very much like, as you have suggested, Mr. President, to be able to announce that we are continuing negotiations and that we hope that these negotiations will bear fruit because the pressure upon not only China, not only the Philippines but the rest of the world to move away from the traditional fronts of power,” Marcos told Xi.

Marcos also said he brought up the plight of Filipino fishermen in the WPS to Xi, who agreed to find a solution and compromise to protect the livelihood of Filipino fishermen and avoid any misunderstanding.

The Philippines and China also agreed on an arrangement for the establishment of a communication mechanism on maritime issues between the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China which, according to Marcos, would lessen tensions in the WPS.

In June last year, former foreign affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. announced that discussions between the Philippines and China to jointly explore for oil and gas in the West Philippine Sea were “terminated completely” due to “constitutional constraints” and concerns about Philippine sovereignty.

On Jan. 10, the Supreme Court declared the Tripartite Agreement for Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking among companies from China, Vietnam and Philippines – signed during the administration of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo – as unconstitutional and void.

China continues to ignore the July 12, 2016 ruling of The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration, which affirmed the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea and nullified Beijing’s claims over almost the entire South China Sea.

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US, Japan recognize landmark South China Sea ruling

US, Japan recognize landmark South China Sea ruling

17 hours ago
They also reiterated that the ruling by an arbitration court in The Hague that invalidated Beijing’s expansive claims...
Headlines
fbtw
Rains, floods claim 17 lives in first 2 weeks of 2023

Rains, floods claim 17 lives in first 2 weeks of 2023

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Rains, floods and landslides during the first two weeks of 2023 due to various weather systems have so far claimed the lives...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag faces new criminal, admin raps over alleged torture of inmates

Bantag faces new criminal, admin raps over alleged torture of inmates

By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
Suspended Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is facing new criminal and administrative raps at the Department of Justice, this...
Headlines
fbtw
Manolo Lopez, business leader, ex-ambassador, 80

Manolo Lopez, business leader, ex-ambassador, 80

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Manuel M. Lopez, one of the stewards of the Lopez family, died on Thursday at the age of 80, his family announced.
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA
play

Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA

1 day ago
The LPA was last spotted 149 kilometers east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DTI continues &lsquo;Ikot Palengke&rsquo; monitoring

DTI continues ‘Ikot Palengke’ monitoring

By Catherine Talavera | 44 minutes ago
The Department of Trade and Industry continues its market monitoring efforts to ensure the accuracy of weights and prices...
Headlines
fbtw
20 people killed by early 2023 rains, floods across the Philippines

20 people killed by early 2023 rains, floods across the Philippines

By James Relativo | 51 minutes ago
Casualties pile up as the country continues to feel the effects of heavy downpour and floods brought about by the recent low...
Headlines
fbtw
Minimal fuel price adjustments seen next week

Minimal fuel price adjustments seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Minimal adjustments of less than P1 per liter are seen for pump prices next week, but forecasts are still mixed, awaiting...
Headlines
fbtw
XBB.1.5, the most transmissible COVID-19 subvariant yet

XBB.1.5, the most transmissible COVID-19 subvariant yet

By Daniel Lawler | 2 hours ago
The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, the most transmissible COVID-19 subvariant so far, is spreading quickly across the United...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara to present Basic Education Report

Sara to present Basic Education Report

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte will present her term’s agenda for the education sector and the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with