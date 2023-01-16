DOH: Nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in past week

Men buy decorations at a shop in Manila's Chinatown on January 12, 2023, ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit on January 22.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 2,934 additional COVID-19 cases from January 9 to 15, lower by six percent compared to the cases logged in the previous week.

An average of 419 cases were logged daily last week, according to DOH’s latest bulletin.

Related Stories Philippines detects 128 more cases of Omicron subvariants

There were 567 patients with severe and critical conditions, which represented 11.1% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

Data from the health department showed that only 17.2% of 2,340 beds in intensive care units were used as of Sunday, while only 20% of 19,607 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The DOH also verified 116 fatalities in the past week. Only 14 of those deaths occurred in the last two weeks.

The Philippines has confirmed over 4 million COVID-19 cases, with over 65,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020. There were around 12,000 active cases.

More than 73.8 million people—or 94% of the target population—have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since March 2021. However, only 21.2 million individuals have gotten boosters. — Gaea Katreena Cabico