Comelec to visit schools for voter education campaign

Robertzon Ramirez - The Philippine Star
January 15, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is visiting select schools in the country as part of its its voter education campaign in a bid to encourage more youths to join the ongoing voter registration for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in October this year.

In a statement, the Comelec said that it had successfully conducted seminars for a total of 4,629 senior high school students in the provinces of Isabela, Cagayan, Negros Oriental, Tarlac, Bohol, Lanao del Norte, Davao, Zamboanga and Capiz.

The Comelec said they are targetting to reach “even the remotest island municipalities and the farthest barangays” to ensure that every Filipino will be well educated and informed about their right to vote and the country’s electoral system.

Particularly, the Comelec said that they inform the students about the importance of being a voter, the step-by-step process of voter registration, the qualifications and duties of elected officials in the barangay and SK and the fight against disinformation in elections, among others.

But aside from the voter education series, the Comelec said that it also takes the opportunity to conduct voter registration which is set to end on Jan. 31.

“We were able to conduct satellite registration in the schools for 738 regular applicants and 982 SK applicants. We have a running total of 1,730 registrants as of day two of the voter education and registration drive,” the Comelec said.

The Comelec said that they target to visit 30 schools in select provinces for its voter education and voter registration campaign.

