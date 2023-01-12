^

Headlines

LIVE: Senate probe into New Year's Day air traffic outage

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 1:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senate panels are holding an investigation Thursday, January 12, into the technical failure that caused the country’s air traffic system to go offline on New Year’s Day, affecting at least 56,000 passengers.

Thursday’s hearing follows a briefing by transportation officials before the transportation committee of the House of Representatives, during which they denied ever calling the air traffic management system that conked out “outdated” despite having characterized it as such during a news briefing the night of the outage.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director General Manuel Antonio also changed his explanation for the outage as he told House lawmakers that what caused it was a “fault” detected in the main circuit breaker which caused overvoltage, prompting the uninterruptible power supply to go into “standby mode.”

In contrast, Tamayo said during the press briefing that the main uninterruptible power supply of the CNS/ATM failed at around 9:49 a.m. after its cooling blower conked out. A backup UPS should have kicked in, but he said “for some reason” it also failed to function.

Along with Tamayo, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, his predecessor Arthur Tugade and Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Cesar Chiong are among the guests invited to the hearing who have confirmed their attendance.

Based on the guest list, the Senate investigation will also touch on national security, tourism and migrant workers.

Watch the Senate hearing into the airspace outage LIVE, at 1:30 p.m on Thursday, January 12, 2022.

CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY OF THE PHILIPPINES

JAIME BAUTISTA

MANUEL ANTONIO TAMAYO

NAIA GLITCH

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos names CDC, NFA acting chiefs

Marcos names CDC, NFA acting chiefs

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed Robert Rayo Bioco as acting administrator of the National Food Authority (NFA), which is under...
Headlines
fbtw
Seized smuggled agri goods reach P2 billion

Seized smuggled agri goods reach P2 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Agricultural smuggling continued to proliferate with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) seizing close to P2 billion worth of contraband...
Headlines
fbtw
How 'powerful' is the Philippine passport? Not very, according to the Passport Index

How 'powerful' is the Philippine passport? Not very, according to the Passport Index

23 hours ago
The Philippines is tied with Mongolia and Morocco on the Passport Index, which lists the United Arab Emirates passport as...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: China COVID-19 surge may trigger new wave

OCTA: China COVID-19 surge may trigger new wave

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The OCTA Research group has stressed the need to closely watch the COVID-19 situation in China, which is experiencing a significant...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 12 due to bad weather

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 12 due to bad weather

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA and the shear line will continue to trigger rain in southern Luzon, Visayas, and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos to pitch Maharlika fund in 'soft launch' at World Economic Forum

Marcos to pitch Maharlika fund in 'soft launch' at World Economic Forum

33 minutes ago
The proposed Maharlika Wealth Fund will be “soft launched” by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
HRW: State forces 'actively use social media' for red-tagging

HRW: State forces 'actively use social media' for red-tagging

1 hour ago
"Leaders and lawyers of peasant organizations and human rights groups who were red-tagged have been physically harmed by government...
Headlines
fbtw
'Nothing's changed': Watchdog says 'drug war' killings continue under Marcos

'Nothing's changed': Watchdog says 'drug war' killings continue under Marcos

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
HRW said there was no letup in ‘drug war’ killings and the needed reforms have not been made to existing drug...
Headlines
fbtw
As LRT fare hikes looms, BAYAN asks: 'Where's the public consultation?'

As LRT fare hikes looms, BAYAN asks: 'Where's the public consultation?'

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
A militant multi-sectoral group is outraged after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved...
Headlines
fbtw
HRW flags &lsquo;persistent&rsquo; harassment of journalists in 2022

HRW flags ‘persistent’ harassment of journalists in 2022

2 hours ago
The human rights watchdog also noted the use of cyber libel against journalists, columnists, government critics and even ordinary...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with