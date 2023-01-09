^

Headlines

Marcos urges Filipinos to find 'new meaning' in passions, sufferings on Black Nazarene commemoration

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 9, 2023 | 8:48am
Marcos urges Filipinos to find 'new meaning' in passions, sufferings on Black Nazarene commemoration
Roman Catholic devotees raise hands as they attend a mass prior to the start of the religious procession dubbed "walk of faith" as they celebrate the annual feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila on January 8, 2023.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday urged Filipino Catholics to celebrate the Black Nazarene by “finding new meaning in our passions and sufferings as a people.”

In his message, Marcos stressed the event's connection to the Filipino culture of “overcoming the great trials and tribulations in our midst.”

“Indeed, it is through our faith that we can conquer the storms that loom ahead of us and bring forth a life filled with grace and steadfastness,” the chief executive said.

“May the image of Jesus Christ inspire us to center our existence around love, hope, and compassion as we open up ourselves to others and the world during these extraordinary times,” he added.

Marcos also called on the Catholic faithful to embody those values “as we write a new chapter in our nation’s narrative so we can altogether usher in an era of peace and prosperity for all.”

Traditionally, every January 9, devotees of the Black Nazarene hold a grand procession called “traslacion” to commemorate the transfer of the venerated image of the Black Nazarene from Intramuros, Manila to Quiapo in 1767.

January 9 is not the feast of the Black Nazarene as it is celebrated every Good Friday.

The annual procession of the Black Nazarene’s image, known as the Traslacion, was suspended for the third consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The historic statue of Jesus Christ is believed to have miraculous powers.

A “Walk of Faith” was held on Sunday morning, with over 80,000 people in attendance. The event was held a day before the Feast of the Black Nazarene, and without the venerated statue to reduce the risk of infection.

Marcos declared January 9 a special non-working day in the City of Manila. 

FEAST OF BLACK NAZARENE

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Oil prices down next week

Oil prices down next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Pump prices are seen going down next week, with a hefty rollback possibly in store for diesel and kerosene.
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla son walks free after acquittal in P1.3M drug possession case
play

Remulla son walks free after acquittal in P1.3M drug possession case

By Xave Gregorio | 3 days ago
Juanito Jose Remulla III, son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, was freed from detention Friday after a Las Piñas...
Headlines
fbtw
Thousands of local jobs seen after Marcos&rsquo; China visit

Thousands of local jobs seen after Marcos’ China visit

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Tens of thousands of jobs for Filipinos are expected to be generated from over $22-billion investment pledges secured by President...
Headlines
fbtw
Inspect warehouses of suspected smugglers &ndash; Gatchalian

Inspect warehouses of suspected smugglers – Gatchalian

By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
Authorities must conduct surprise inspections on warehouses and cold storage facilities of importers, especially those long...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Rebooking outbound flights, BPI&rsquo;s duplicate transactions

News from home: Rebooking outbound flights, BPI’s duplicate transactions

By Kaycee Valmonte | 16 hours ago
It was a rough first week of the year back home.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OCTA survey shows more Pinoys have business mindset &ndash; Concepcion

OCTA survey shows more Pinoys have business mindset – Concepcion

By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
More Filipinos are starting to gain interest in going into business a showing that entrepreneurship is increasingly gaining...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec now has sole jurisdiction on party petitions

Comelec now has sole jurisdiction on party petitions

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Elections now has sole jurisdiction over the hearing of petitions for accreditation and registration of...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyer Faydah Dumarpa brings CHR closer to full commission

Lawyer Faydah Dumarpa brings CHR closer to full commission

18 hours ago
Dumarpa will serve a full seven-year term until 2029, together with fellow Marcos appointees – former Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Estrada revives call for classes on constitution in high school curriculum

Estrada revives call for classes on constitution in high school curriculum

19 hours ago
If passed into law, the bill tasks the Department of Education with developing a Constitutional Education Course that will...
Headlines
fbtw
Armed Forces: Up to PNP to investigate fake memo, alleged destabilization plot

Armed Forces: Up to PNP to investigate fake memo, alleged destabilization plot

22 hours ago
The memorandum that the PNP has disavowed circulated online just hours after the AFP had a change of command ceremony for...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with