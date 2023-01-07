Amid 'destabilization' rumors, PNP says heightened alert status is for 'Walk of Faith'

Police officers gather at the Manila Police District headquarters in UN Avenue, Manila during the flag raising and awarding ceremony on April 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police said they are on heightened alert status starting Saturday as part of security protocols for the "Walk of Faith" set on Monday.

The PNP issued this statement amid circulating posts stating that police units have been placed under full alert status “in view of the resignation of all Department of National Defense personnel in Camp Aguinaldo.”

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said in a press conference streamed by DZBB that they cannot comment on a supposed destabilization plot at the Armed Forces of the Philippines circulating through memorandums or text messages.

“On PNP, we are on heightened alert because...of the security coverage for the resumption of Traslacion in Manila,” Fajardo added in Filipino.

Vehicles inside Camp Crame, which were caught on photos that are circulating on social media, are also part of security protocols for Walk of Faith, the PNP spokesperson said.

The Quiapo Church management will hold a “Walk of Faith” during the feast of the Black Nazarene, instead of the traditional traslacion, on January 2023.

“We haven’t received any info relating to a destabilization plot,” Fajardo added.

Fajardo said they are determining where the copy of the memorandum or text messages came from.

The supposed memos started circulating hours after the Armed Forces of the Philippines held a Change of Command ceremony at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo where Gen. Andres Centino assumed his post as military chief.

The AFP, for its part, issued a statement on Saturday that it welcomes Centino’s designation.

“As a professional organization, the AFP supports the decision of the Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. The AFP will continue in its mission to defeat all armed threat groups for the security and safety of our people, for the defense of our territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” it added. — Kristine Joy Patag