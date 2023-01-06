Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 6 due to bad weather

Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Some local governments suspended classes and work on January 6 due to rain from the shear line and the northeast monsoon or amihan.

PAGASA said the shear line — or the weather system formed when cold and warm winds converge — is affecting the east of southern Luzon, Visayas and Caraga in Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is bringing rain to the rest of Luzon.

Here's a running list of work and class suspensions for Friday, January 6.