Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 6 due to bad weather
January 6, 2023 | 9:19am
MANILA, Philippines — Some local governments suspended classes and work on January 6 due to rain from the shear line and the northeast monsoon or amihan.
PAGASA said the shear line — or the weather system formed when cold and warm winds converge — is affecting the east of southern Luzon, Visayas and Caraga in Mindanao.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is bringing rain to the rest of Luzon.
Here's a running list of work and class suspensions for Friday, January 6.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended