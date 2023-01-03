^

Marcos orders suspension of PhilHealth premium rate hike

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 3, 2023 | 8:52am
Marcos orders suspension of PhilHealth premium rate hike
Undated file photo shows the logo of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to suspend the implementation of the increase in membership contribution as Filipinos grapple with the economic challenges caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the Department of Health and the government insurer, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the scheduled increase of PhilHealth’s membership contribution from 4% to 4.5% will not push through.

The hike in income ceiling from P80,000 to P90,000 is also suspended.

Bersamin cited the “prevailing socioeconomic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to our countrymen amid these difficult times” as the reason for the suspension.

In a joint statement, the DOH and PhilHealth said the matter will be discussed in the state insurer’s board meeting on Wednesday, and more information on the suspension will be released after to guide members and employers.

“The DOH and PhilHealth recognize the suspension is intended to help our kababayans cope with the increasing prices of commodities caused by inflation,” the two agencies said.

The DOH and PhilHealth explained the premium contributions will finance the expansion of benefits in accordance with the Universal Health Care law. They added that changes in premium schedules will be synced with planned benefit roll-outs.

The government also suspended the increases in premium contributions in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

