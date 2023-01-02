^

LIST: Canceled flights for January 2 due to NAIA air traffic outage

January 2, 2023 | 10:44am
Passengers look at a screen showing flight information at terminal 3 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay, Metro Manila on January 1, 2023. Thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on January 1 after a "loss of communication" at the country's busiest hub in Manila forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted.
AFP / Kevin Tristan Espiritu

MANILA, Philippines — Officials announced Sunday afternoon that the air traffic system that was supposedly hit by a power outage has been “partially restored,” but several flights were still canceled the day after. This, as operations at airports across the country were still being normalized.

As of 9:30 a.m., these flights have been called off, according to advisories from the Department of Transportation and airlines:

Domestic

  • 5J 885 Manila-Cotabato
  • 5J 504 Manila-Tuguegarao
  • 5J 891 Manila-Caticlan
  • 5J 625 Manila-Puerto Princesa
  • 5J 6055 Caticlan-Manila
  • 5J 447 Manila-Iloilo
  • 5J 381 Manila-Cagayan de Oro
  • 5J 473 Manila-Bacolod
  • 5J 963 Manila-Davao
  • 5J 785 Manila-Butuan
  • 5J 627 Manila-Dumaguete
  • 5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
  • 5J 383/384 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila
  • 5J 561/562 Manila-Cebu-Manila
  • 5J 567/568 Manila-Cebu-Manila
  • 5J 619/620 Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila
  • 5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila
  • 5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
  • 5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
  • 5J 655/656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
  • 5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
  • 5J 895/896 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
  • 5J 951/952 Manila-Davao-Manila
  • 5J 485/486 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
  • 5J562 Cebu-Manila
  • 5J608 Cebu-Clark
  • PR1836 Cebu-Manila
  • PR1841 Manila-Cebu
  • PR1842 Cebu-Manila
  • PR2808 - Davao/MNL
  • PR1809/1810 - MNL/Davao/MNL
  • PR1811/1812 - MNL/Davao/MNL
  • PR1867/1868 - MNL/Cebu/MNL
  • PR1859 - MNL/Cebu
  • PR2781/2782 - MNL/Puerto Princesa/MNL
  • PR2921 - MNL/Legazpi
  • PR2557 - MNL/Dipolog
  • PR2035/2036 - MNL/Caticlan/MNL

International

  • 5J 845 Manila-Dubai 
  • 5J 760 Jakarta-Manila
  • 5J 502 Kula Lumpur-Manila
  • 5J 804 Singapore-Manila
  • PR538 - Bali (Denpasar)/MNL
  • PR101/01 - Honolulu/MNL (originally departing from Honolulu on January 1)
  • PR113/01 - Los Angeles/MNL (originally departing from Los Angeles on January 1)

CebGo

  • DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

Refresh this page for updates.

