LIST: Canceled flights for January 2 due to NAIA air traffic outage
January 2, 2023 | 10:44am
MANILA, Philippines — Officials announced Sunday afternoon that the air traffic system that was supposedly hit by a power outage has been “partially restored,” but several flights were still canceled the day after. This, as operations at airports across the country were still being normalized.
As of 9:30 a.m., these flights have been called off, according to advisories from the Department of Transportation and airlines:
Domestic
- 5J 885 Manila-Cotabato
- 5J 504 Manila-Tuguegarao
- 5J 891 Manila-Caticlan
- 5J 625 Manila-Puerto Princesa
- 5J 6055 Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 447 Manila-Iloilo
- 5J 381 Manila-Cagayan de Oro
- 5J 473 Manila-Bacolod
- 5J 963 Manila-Davao
- 5J 785 Manila-Butuan
- 5J 627 Manila-Dumaguete
- 5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- 5J 383/384 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila
- 5J 561/562 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J 567/568 Manila-Cebu-Manila
- 5J 619/620 Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila
- 5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila
- 5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J 655/656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
- 5J 895/896 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 951/952 Manila-Davao-Manila
- 5J 485/486 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
- 5J562 Cebu-Manila
- 5J608 Cebu-Clark
- PR1836 Cebu-Manila
- PR1841 Manila-Cebu
- PR1842 Cebu-Manila
- PR2808 - Davao/MNL
- PR1809/1810 - MNL/Davao/MNL
- PR1811/1812 - MNL/Davao/MNL
- PR1867/1868 - MNL/Cebu/MNL
- PR1859 - MNL/Cebu
- PR2781/2782 - MNL/Puerto Princesa/MNL
- PR2921 - MNL/Legazpi
- PR2557 - MNL/Dipolog
- PR2035/2036 - MNL/Caticlan/MNL
International
- 5J 845 Manila-Dubai
- 5J 760 Jakarta-Manila
- 5J 502 Kula Lumpur-Manila
- 5J 804 Singapore-Manila
- PR538 - Bali (Denpasar)/MNL
- PR101/01 - Honolulu/MNL (originally departing from Honolulu on January 1)
- PR113/01 - Los Angeles/MNL (originally departing from Los Angeles on January 1)
CebGo
- DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila
Refresh this page for updates.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended