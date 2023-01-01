Limited operations at NAIA as air traffic system 'partially restored'
MANILA, Philippines — The air traffic system that encountered issues and caused interruptions in flight operations around the country and put flights to and from Manila "on hold" has now been partially restored, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.
The glitch affected 56,000 passengers on New Year's Day.
Aviation authorities released their first statement about the issues at Sunday noon, with flag carrier Cebu Pacific noting that a power outage had affected communication lines. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said it kept all aircraft on the ground "to avoid any airborne accident."
At 4 p.m. the MIAA reported that the system has already been "partially restored," allowing limited operations.
"The glitch which affected the entire Philippines is a developing situation that is continuously being monitored by MIAA and the AOC," the MIAA said in a statement likely referring to the Airline Operators Council at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport .
There were 268 flights canceled, seven flights diverted, and seven flights delayed. In total, 282 flights were affected by technical issues that marred the CAAP’s air traffic management system, in turn, affecting around 56,000 passengers.
As passengers waited for updates about flight operations throughout the afternoon, the MIAA distributed “malasakit kits” and airline authorities also gave stranded passengers food packs while in terminal waiting areas.
Authorities are working on a recovery schedule for canceled flights.
282 affected flights
Canceled international flights
Cebu Pacific (5J)
5J922/5J923 MNL-FUK-MNL
5J828/5J827 MNL-KIX-MNL
5J112/5J113 MNL-HKG-MNL
5J805/5J806 MNL-SIN-MNL
5J745 HAN-MNL
5J814 SIN-MNL
5J 5056/5057 MNL-NRT-MNL
5J930 BKK-MNL
5J5039 NGO-MNL
Japan Airlines (JL)
JL 741/742 NRT-MNL-NRT
Philippine Airlines (PR)
PR 507/508 MNL-SIN-MNL
PR 501/512 MNL-SIN-MNL
PR 306/307 – MNL-HKG-MNL
PR 418.419 MNL-PUS-MNL
PR 468/469 MNL-ICN-MNL
PR 730/731 MNL-BKK-MNL
PR 597/598 MNL-SGN-MNL
PR 736/737 MNL-BKK-MNL
PR 654/655 MNL-RUH-MNL
PR 684/685 MNL-DOH-MNL
PR 682/683 MNL-DMM-MNL
PR 658/659 MNL-DXB-MNL
PR 432 MNL-NRT
PR 408 MNL-KIX
PR 894/895 MNL-TPE-MNL
Philippines AirAsia (Z2)
Z2 501/502 MNL-BKI-MNL
Canceled domestic flights
AirSwift (T6)
T6 126 MNL-ENI
T6 142 MNL-ENI
T6 146 MNL-ENI
T6 154 MNL-ENI
Cebu Pacific (5J)
5J 375/376 MNL-RXS-MNL
5J 887/888 MNL-CBO-MNL
5J 773/774 MNL-PAG-MNL
5J 506/507 MNL-TUG-MNL
5J 905/906 MNL-MPH-MNL
5J 901/902 MNL-MPH-MNL
5J 781/782 MNL-OZC-MNL
5J 659/660 MNL-TAC-MNL
5J 899/900 MNL-MPH-MNL
5J 327/328 MNL-LGP-MNL
5J 909/910 MNL-MPH-MNL
5J 581/582 MNL-CEB-MNL
5J 783/784 MNL-OZC-MNL
5J 903/904 MNL-MPH-MNL
5J 655/656 MNL-TAC-MNL
5J 897/898 MNL-MPH-MNL
5J 487/488 MNL-BCD-MNL
5J 9 11/912 MNL-BCD-MNL
5J 639/640 MNL-PPS-MNL
5J 2001/2002 MNL-MPH-MNL
5J 859/860 MNL-ZAM-MNL
5J 853/854 MNL-ZAM-MNL
5J 855/856 MNL-ZAM-MNL
5J 505 TUG-MNL
5J 896 MPH-MNL
5J 794 BXU-MNL
5J 624 DGT-MNL
5J 565/566 MNL-CEB-MNL
5J 617/618 MNL-TAG-MNL
5J 553/554 MNL-CEB-MNL
5J 391/392 MNL-CGY-MNL
5J 458 ILO-MNL
5J 449/450 MNL-ILO-MNL
5J 483/484 MNL-BCD-MNL
5J 685/686 MNL-TAG-MNL
5J 995/996 MNL-GES-MNL
5J 977/978 MNL-DVO-MNL
5J 993/994 MNL-GES-MNL
5J 384 CGY-MNL
5J 486 BCD-MNL
5J 964 DVO-MNL
5J 952 DVO-MNL
5J 280 DPS-MNL
5J 951 MNL-DVO
5J 653/654 MNL-TAC-MNL
5J 629/630 MNL-DGT-MNL
5J 477/478 MNL-BCD-MNL
5J 389/390 MNL-CGY-MNL
5J 787/788 MNL BXU-MNL
5J 569/570 MNL-CEB-MNL
5J 455/456 MNL-ILO-MNL
5J 638 PPS-MNL
5J 852 ZAM-MNL
Cebgo (DG)
DG6117/6118 MNL-WNP-MNL
DG 6243/6244 MNL-MPH-MNL
DG 6047/6048 MNL-USU-MNL
DG 6195/6196 MNL-LGP-MNL
DG 6043/6044 MNL-USU-MNL
DG 6051/6052 MNL-USU-MNL
DG 6881/6882 MNL-SUG-MNL
DG 6575/6576 CEB-MNL-CEB
DG 6056 USU-MNL
DG 6839/6840 MNL-IAO-MNL
DG 6245/6246 MNL-MPH-MNL
DG 6247/6248 MNL-MPH-MNL
PAL Express (2P)
2P 2142/2143 ILO-MNL-ILO
2P 2144 ILO-MNL
2145/2146 MNL-ILO-MNL
2P 2147/2148 MNL-ILO-MNL
2P 2853/2854 MNL-CEB-MNL
2P 2861/2862 – MNL-CEB-MNL
2P 2817/2818 MNL-DVO-MNK
2P 2960 CBO-MNL
2P 2919/2920 MNL-DRP-MNL (LGP)
2P 2924 LGP-MNL
2P 2132 BCD-MNL
2P 2133/2134 MNL-BCD-MNL
2P 2135/2136 MNL-BCD-MNL
2P 2041/2042 MNL-MPH-MNL
2P 2043/2044 MNL-MPH-MNL
2P 2045/2046 MNL-MPH-MNL
2P 2047/2048 MNL-MPH-MNL
2P 2985/2986 MNL-TAC-MNL
2P 2987/2988 MNL-TAC-MNL
2P 2938/2939 MNL-BXU-MNL
2P 2543/2544 MNL-DGT-MNL
2P 2546 DGT-MNL
2P 2783/2784 MNL-PAG-MNL
2P 2970 KLO-MNL
2P 2787/2788 MNL-PPS-MNL
2P 2774 TAG-MNL
2P 2777/2778 MNL-TAG-MNL
2P 2997/2998 MNL-ZAM-MNL
2P 2522 CGY-MNL
2P 2525/2526 MNL-CGY-MNL
2P 2529/2530 MNL-CGY-MNL
2P 2196/2197 MNL-LAO-MNL
2P 2198/2199 MNL-LAO-MNL
2P 2079/2080 MNL-CRM-MNL
2P 2971/2972 MNL-IAO-MNL
2P 2973/2974 MNL-IAO-MNL
2P 2963/2964 MNL-USU-MNL
2P 2965/2966 MNL-USU-MNL
Philippine AirAsia (Z2)
Z2 217/218 MNL-MPH-MNL
Z2 221/222 MNL-MPH-MNL
Z2 220 MPH-MNL
Z2 604 BCD/MNL
Z2 652 ZAM/MNL
Z2 782/783 CEB-MNL-CEB
Z2 309/310 MNL-ILO-MNL
Z2 430/431 MNL-PPS-MNL
Z2 691/692 MNL-CGY-MNL
Z2 693/694 MNL-CGY-MNL
Z2 331/332 MNL-TAC-MNL
Z2 711/712 MNL-KLO-MNL
Z2 715/716 MNL-KLO-MNL
Z2 358/359 MNL-TAG-MNL
Z2 605/606 MNL-BCD-MNL
Z2 327/328 MNL-TAC-MNL
Z2 777/778 MNL-CEB-MNL
Z2 767/768 MNL-CEB-MNL
Z2 697/698 MNL-CGY-MNL
Diverted international flights
Gulf Air 154/155 BAH-MNL-BAH (Diverted to HKG)
Saudia Airlines 862 RUH-MNL (Diverted to BKK)
Thai Airways 620 BKK-MNL (Diverted to BKK)
Malaysia Airlines 806 KUL-MNL (Diverted to SGN)
Philippine Airlines PR 216 POM-MNL 1205H (Diverted to DVO)
Diverted domestic flights
Philippine Airlines 454 GES-MNL 1150H (Diverted to DVO)
Delayed domestic flights
CebGo (DG)
DG 6047 MNL-USU
DG 6881 MNL- SUG
DG 6043 MNL-USU
Philippines AirAsia (Z2)
Z2 358 MNL-TAG
Z2 309 MNL-ILO
Z2 359 MNL-TAG
Z2 693 MNL-CGY
