Limited operations at NAIA as air traffic system 'partially restored'

MANILA, Philippines — The air traffic system that encountered issues and caused interruptions in flight operations around the country and put flights to and from Manila "on hold" has now been partially restored, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

The glitch affected 56,000 passengers on New Year's Day.

Aviation authorities released their first statement about the issues at Sunday noon, with flag carrier Cebu Pacific noting that a power outage had affected communication lines. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said it kept all aircraft on the ground "to avoid any airborne accident."

At 4 p.m. the MIAA reported that the system has already been "partially restored," allowing limited operations.

"The glitch which affected the entire Philippines is a developing situation that is continuously being monitored by MIAA and the AOC," the MIAA said in a statement likely referring to the Airline Operators Council at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport .

There were 268 flights canceled, seven flights diverted, and seven flights delayed. In total, 282 flights were affected by technical issues that marred the CAAP’s air traffic management system, in turn, affecting around 56,000 passengers.

As passengers waited for updates about flight operations throughout the afternoon, the MIAA distributed “malasakit kits” and airline authorities also gave stranded passengers food packs while in terminal waiting areas.

Authorities are working on a recovery schedule for canceled flights.

282 affected flights

Canceled international flights

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J922/5J923 MNL-FUK-MNL

5J828/5J827 MNL-KIX-MNL

5J112/5J113 MNL-HKG-MNL

5J805/5J806 MNL-SIN-MNL

5J745 HAN-MNL

5J814 SIN-MNL

5J 5056/5057 MNL-NRT-MNL

5J930 BKK-MNL

5J5039 NGO-MNL



Japan Airlines (JL)

JL 741/742 NRT-MNL-NRT



Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 507/508 MNL-SIN-MNL

PR 501/512 MNL-SIN-MNL

PR 306/307 – MNL-HKG-MNL

PR 418.419 MNL-PUS-MNL

PR 468/469 MNL-ICN-MNL

PR 730/731 MNL-BKK-MNL

PR 597/598 MNL-SGN-MNL

PR 736/737 MNL-BKK-MNL

PR 654/655 MNL-RUH-MNL

PR 684/685 MNL-DOH-MNL

PR 682/683 MNL-DMM-MNL

PR 658/659 MNL-DXB-MNL

PR 432 MNL-NRT

PR 408 MNL-KIX

PR 894/895 MNL-TPE-MNL



Philippines AirAsia (Z2)

Z2 501/502 MNL-BKI-MNL

Canceled domestic flights

AirSwift (T6)

T6 126 MNL-ENI

T6 142 MNL-ENI

T6 146 MNL-ENI

T6 154 MNL-ENI



Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 375/376 MNL-RXS-MNL

5J 887/888 MNL-CBO-MNL

5J 773/774 MNL-PAG-MNL

5J 506/507 MNL-TUG-MNL

5J 905/906 MNL-MPH-MNL

5J 901/902 MNL-MPH-MNL

5J 781/782 MNL-OZC-MNL

5J 659/660 MNL-TAC-MNL

5J 899/900 MNL-MPH-MNL

5J 327/328 MNL-LGP-MNL

5J 909/910 MNL-MPH-MNL

5J 581/582 MNL-CEB-MNL

5J 783/784 MNL-OZC-MNL

5J 903/904 MNL-MPH-MNL

5J 655/656 MNL-TAC-MNL

5J 897/898 MNL-MPH-MNL

5J 487/488 MNL-BCD-MNL

5J 9 11/912 MNL-BCD-MNL

5J 639/640 MNL-PPS-MNL

5J 2001/2002 MNL-MPH-MNL

5J 859/860 MNL-ZAM-MNL

5J 853/854 MNL-ZAM-MNL

5J 855/856 MNL-ZAM-MNL

5J 505 TUG-MNL

5J 896 MPH-MNL

5J 794 BXU-MNL

5J 624 DGT-MNL

5J 565/566 MNL-CEB-MNL

5J 617/618 MNL-TAG-MNL

5J 553/554 MNL-CEB-MNL

5J 391/392 MNL-CGY-MNL

5J 458 ILO-MNL

5J 449/450 MNL-ILO-MNL

5J 483/484 MNL-BCD-MNL

5J 685/686 MNL-TAG-MNL

5J 995/996 MNL-GES-MNL

5J 977/978 MNL-DVO-MNL

5J 993/994 MNL-GES-MNL

5J 384 CGY-MNL

5J 486 BCD-MNL

5J 964 DVO-MNL

5J 952 DVO-MNL

5J 280 DPS-MNL

5J 951 MNL-DVO

5J 653/654 MNL-TAC-MNL

5J 629/630 MNL-DGT-MNL

5J 477/478 MNL-BCD-MNL

5J 389/390 MNL-CGY-MNL

5J 787/788 MNL BXU-MNL

5J 569/570 MNL-CEB-MNL

5J 455/456 MNL-ILO-MNL

5J 638 PPS-MNL

5J 852 ZAM-MNL



Cebgo (DG)

DG6117/6118 MNL-WNP-MNL

DG 6243/6244 MNL-MPH-MNL

DG 6047/6048 MNL-USU-MNL

DG 6195/6196 MNL-LGP-MNL

DG 6043/6044 MNL-USU-MNL

DG 6051/6052 MNL-USU-MNL

DG 6881/6882 MNL-SUG-MNL

DG 6575/6576 CEB-MNL-CEB

DG 6056 USU-MNL

DG 6839/6840 MNL-IAO-MNL

DG 6245/6246 MNL-MPH-MNL

DG 6247/6248 MNL-MPH-MNL



PAL Express (2P)

2P 2142/2143 ILO-MNL-ILO

2P 2144 ILO-MNL

2145/2146 MNL-ILO-MNL

2P 2147/2148 MNL-ILO-MNL

2P 2853/2854 MNL-CEB-MNL

2P 2861/2862 – MNL-CEB-MNL

2P 2817/2818 MNL-DVO-MNK

2P 2960 CBO-MNL

2P 2919/2920 MNL-DRP-MNL (LGP)

2P 2924 LGP-MNL

2P 2132 BCD-MNL

2P 2133/2134 MNL-BCD-MNL

2P 2135/2136 MNL-BCD-MNL

2P 2041/2042 MNL-MPH-MNL

2P 2043/2044 MNL-MPH-MNL

2P 2045/2046 MNL-MPH-MNL

2P 2047/2048 MNL-MPH-MNL

2P 2985/2986 MNL-TAC-MNL

2P 2987/2988 MNL-TAC-MNL

2P 2938/2939 MNL-BXU-MNL

2P 2543/2544 MNL-DGT-MNL

2P 2546 DGT-MNL

2P 2783/2784 MNL-PAG-MNL

2P 2970 KLO-MNL

2P 2787/2788 MNL-PPS-MNL

2P 2774 TAG-MNL

2P 2777/2778 MNL-TAG-MNL

2P 2997/2998 MNL-ZAM-MNL

2P 2522 CGY-MNL

2P 2525/2526 MNL-CGY-MNL

2P 2529/2530 MNL-CGY-MNL

2P 2196/2197 MNL-LAO-MNL

2P 2198/2199 MNL-LAO-MNL

2P 2079/2080 MNL-CRM-MNL

2P 2971/2972 MNL-IAO-MNL

2P 2973/2974 MNL-IAO-MNL

2P 2963/2964 MNL-USU-MNL

2P 2965/2966 MNL-USU-MNL



Philippine AirAsia (Z2)

Z2 217/218 MNL-MPH-MNL

Z2 221/222 MNL-MPH-MNL

Z2 220 MPH-MNL

Z2 604 BCD/MNL

Z2 652 ZAM/MNL

Z2 782/783 CEB-MNL-CEB

Z2 309/310 MNL-ILO-MNL

Z2 430/431 MNL-PPS-MNL

Z2 691/692 MNL-CGY-MNL

Z2 693/694 MNL-CGY-MNL

Z2 331/332 MNL-TAC-MNL

Z2 711/712 MNL-KLO-MNL

Z2 715/716 MNL-KLO-MNL

Z2 358/359 MNL-TAG-MNL

Z2 605/606 MNL-BCD-MNL

Z2 327/328 MNL-TAC-MNL

Z2 777/778 MNL-CEB-MNL

Z2 767/768 MNL-CEB-MNL

Z2 697/698 MNL-CGY-MNL

Diverted international flights

Gulf Air 154/155 BAH-MNL-BAH (Diverted to HKG)

Saudia Airlines 862 RUH-MNL (Diverted to BKK)

Thai Airways 620 BKK-MNL (Diverted to BKK)

Malaysia Airlines 806 KUL-MNL (Diverted to SGN)

Philippine Airlines PR 216 POM-MNL 1205H (Diverted to DVO)

Diverted domestic flights

Philippine Airlines 454 GES-MNL 1150H (Diverted to DVO)

Delayed domestic flights

CebGo (DG)

DG 6047 MNL-USU

DG 6881 MNL- SUG

DG 6043 MNL-USU



Philippines AirAsia (Z2)

Z2 358 MNL-TAG

Z2 309 MNL-ILO

Z2 359 MNL-TAG

Z2 693 MNL-CGY