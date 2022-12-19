Transport group: Oil price hike, commuter lines, congested roads require pro-people solutions

Motorists experience bumper to bumper traffic along the southbound lane of EDSA Kamuning in Quezon City on December 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A transport group said Monday that increasing Metro Manila commuter woes stress that need for the government to immediately fix the highly inefficient mass transport problems in the country — from the volatile price of fuel in the country to congested commuter lines and insufficient public transport.

Fuel prices are expected to increase on Tuesday with diesel prices getting an estimated P2 per liter increase after weeks of rollbacks. This comes on top of record-high inflation, a crisis in road transport supply, worsening poverty and a lack of government assistance to poor Filipino families.

Ahead of the holidays, tales of commuter woe are once again a common subject on social media as Filipinos head back to their home provinces.

In a statement sent to media Monday morning, transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide or Piston said that the Marcos Jr. administration should start looking into "pro-people solutions" to ease the socioeconomic crisis’s effects on ordinary Filipinos’ lives.

Piston national president Mody Floranda stressed that rather than waiting for international oil prices to plunge, the government should assert its regulatory authority over the local price of fuel by certifying as urgent the House Bill 400 or the “lowering the price of oil and other petroleum products” bill filed by Makabayan bloc.

"If Congress was able to pass the dubious Maharlika Fund in just 17 days just because Marcos Jr. pushed it, why is it taking them so long to pass more significant laws that will ease the public's expenses? This administration needs to adjust their priorities," Floranda said in Filipino.

Solving transport crisis requires more than rail, infra

The National Economic and Development Authority has said that the Marcos administration’s solution to the transport crisis is developing more railways in various areas including the Metro Manila Subway project which they believe will help steer development to so-called “lagging” regions outside NCR.

Commuter groups have long called that the transport crisis is an issue of supply, which the Marcos administration's Libreng Sakay program did little to alleviate.

Piston said that while expansive mass transport projects can provide faster trips across longer distances, most Filipino commuters — especially low-income Filipinos — still rely on jeepneys as affordable mode of transportation for short distances or the first or last miles.

"That's why the government should also strengthen our small-capacity PUVs like jeepneys," said Floranda.

"Instead of phasing out and laying off thousands of drivers and operators to replace them with very expensive imported mini-buses run by corporations, the proper implementation of PUV Modernization is to strengthen our local manufacturing to -rehabilitate jeepneys to be cleaner and more comfortable. That way, small operators will be cheaper than if they were forced to go into debt to buy imported mini-buses, and the local industry will be supported which will result in more jobs for Filipino workers.”

Piston also questioned the economic and development returns of the administration's big-ticket infrastructure projects given the huge foreign debt taken out to build them.

The group said that in the context of the worsening transport crisis, large-scale infrastructure projects are less urgent than adding more PUVs on the road, increasing their routes to service more commuters, supporting PUV drivers and small operators, implementing a genuine and pro-people modernization program that doesn’t displace drivers and small operators, and reducing the volume of private vehicles in the most congested streets.

"The government needs to get down to the level of the people so they can see where the problem really is. Filipinos cannot just wait for six to ten years for new railways when the condition of our commuters and drivers on the road is getting worse and worse every year," said Floranda. — Franco Luna