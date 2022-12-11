^

Headlines

French think tank seeks partnerships with Philippine institutions

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 1:11pm
French think tank seeks partnerships with Philippine institutions
While in the country, IRSEM Acting Director Dr. Marjorie Vanbaelinghem met with representatives from the National Defense College of the Philippines and Ateneo School of Government, and other research centers.
Facebook / IRSEM

MANILA, Philippines – A French think tank is hoping to work with similar Philippine institutions to produce research work on a range of subjects, such as higher military education, climate change, maritime security, political warfare and information warfare.

Dr. Marjorie Vanbaelinghem, the acting director of government-funded Institute for Strategic Research (IRSEM), was in Manila last week on a “fact-finding mission” in hopes to identify institutions to work with for future projects.  

“The idea was to try and forge relations with similar Filipino research centers and also with the National Defense College and see how we could work together to have joint activities, maybe joint publications later on, and also benefit from Philippines’ expertise on issues that we tackle on a daily basis in our research,” Vanbaelinghem told reporters at the French ambassador’s residence on Wednesday last week. 

While in the country, she met with representatives from the National Defense College of the Philippines and Ateneo School of Government, and other research centers. 

IRSEM, which has 30 researchers all with doctorate degrees, provides publications which the  French government and its military can use for its perusal. France released its Indo-Pacific strategy in 2017 and Vanbaelinghem said the institute is looking to collaborate with scholars in the Philippines for added perspective. 

“We need to pay attention to the viewpoints and realities, not just of the biggest countries like the US, China, or Japan, but also pay attention to very important players in the same arena,” she said.

She added that IRSEM also hopes to produce literature on the Philippines in French. 

FRANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US sanctions Apollo Quiboloy over &lsquo;serious human rights abuse&rsquo;

US sanctions Apollo Quiboloy over ‘serious human rights abuse’

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The United States’ Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy over what it called...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel price rollback seen next week

Fuel price rollback seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Motorists could see the series of reductions in pump prices continuing next week, with a hefty rollback looming for gasoline,...
Headlines
fbtw
Huge tasks ahead for next UP president

Huge tasks ahead for next UP president

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Incoming University of the Philippines president Angelo Jimenez is facing an enormous task to address issues facing the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
45% Filipinos optimistic for year ahead, says poll

45% Filipinos optimistic for year ahead, says poll

23 hours ago
Many Filipinos are optimistic for the year ahead, according to a survey by private pollster Social Weather Stations.
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up in 3 areas in Luzon due to &lsquo;Rosal&rsquo;

Signal No. 1 up in 3 areas in Luzon due to ‘Rosal’

1 day ago
State weather service PAGASA hoisted Saturday morning Signal No. 1 up in three areas in Luzon due to Tropical Depression...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
French think tank seeks partnerships with Philippine institutions

French think tank seeks partnerships with Philippine institutions

By Kaycee Valmonte | 27 minutes ago
Dr. Marjorie Vanbaelinghem, the acting director of government-funded Institute for Strategic Research, was in Manila last...
Headlines
fbtw
Agri-microentrepreneurship pushed for job generation

Agri-microentrepreneurship pushed for job generation

1 hour ago
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion is reiterating the importance of helping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker to DTI: Monitor prices of noche buena goods

Lawmaker to DTI: Monitor prices of noche buena goods

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
A lawmaker from Quezon City has filed a resolution urging the Department of Trade and Industry to closely monitor the prices...
Headlines
fbtw
Wilcon Depot opens third Nueva Ecija store

Wilcon Depot opens third Nueva Ecija store

13 hours ago
Wilcon Depot, the top home improvement and building supplies retailer in the Philippines, continues to expand its physical...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up over parts of Catanduanes due to 'Rosal'

Signal No. 1 up over parts of Catanduanes due to 'Rosal'

19 hours ago
State weather service PAGASA lifted signal warnings over some areas in Luzon as Tropical Depression Rosal moved away from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with