^

Headlines

Senator vows funding support for learners with disabilities in 2023 budget

Philstar.com
December 9, 2022 | 1:53pm
Senator vows funding support for learners with disabilities in 2023 budget
Students of the Araullo High School in Ermita, Manila attend their first class during the opening of the new school year on June 3, 2019
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the lack of funding on the part of the Department of Education, learners with disabilities will receive funding support under the 2023 national budget, a senator vowed Friday.

The DepEd earlier admitted it has no funding for special education programs under the proposed national budget. "Despite our earnest efforts to advocate for our learners with special needs, it was not considered in the National Expenditure Program," it said in a September release. 

In a statement sent to reporters, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Basic Education, outlined a number of proposals carried in the bicameral conference committee report on the 2023 national budget.

"It is good news for our learners with disabilities that we have allocated funds for programs that support them. We will continue to ensure that when it comes to quality education and the continued recovery of our country from the COVID-19 pandemic, learners with disabilities cannot be left behind," Gatchalian said in mixed Filipino and English. 

One proposal was to add P64 million to the Department of Education’s P96 million budget for the conversion of Special Education centers to Inclusive Learning Resource Centers for Learners with Disabilities.

The senator argued that the total amount of P160 million under the DepEd’s capital outlay will allow each region to convert at least one SPED center into a model ILRC.

The bicam report also carried Gatchalian’s proposal to allocate P100 million for instructional materials for learners with disabilities.

"This allocation, which covers learners enrolled in both the formal system and the Alternative Learning System, includes multiple platforms using electronic and online modes of delivery," the senator's statement read. 

Under the law, DepEd, in collaboration with local government units, shall initially establish and maintain at least one ILRC in every city and municipality in the country. The law also mandates that all existing SPED Centers shall be converted to and renamed as ILRCs.

ILRCs are mandated to implement inclusive education programs and deliver free support services to learners with disabilities, including language and speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical and physiotherapy, provision of qualified sign language interpreters, and other similar services, aids, and actions that facilitate the learning process. 

Though the last existing census on the disability community in the country was conducted in 2010, a 2017 study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies of 1,031 adult women and 823 children with disabilities in two cities, majority of respondents were found to be mobility-impaired (39.7%). 

According to DepEd data as of mid-March, there were 126,598 learners with disabilities enrolled in DepEd schools for School Year 2021-2022. This was 65% lower than the 360,879 recorded for SY 2019-2020. 

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Qatar probing OFW death at World Cup site &mdash; official

Qatar probing OFW death at World Cup site — official

8 hours ago
World Cup host Qatar is investigating the death of an overseas Filipino worker, an official said Thursday, after reports he...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA to become tropical cyclone by weekend

LPA to become tropical cyclone by weekend

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
A low-pressure area east of Mindanao is forecast to develop into a tropical cyclone before the end of the week, according...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA enters PAR, forecast to become tropical cyclone

LPA enters PAR, forecast to become tropical cyclone

21 hours ago
A low pressure area which is forecast to become a tropical cyclone has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, state...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine tourism recovery from pandemic is a 'whole-of-country' approach &mdash; Frasco
play

Philippine tourism recovery from pandemic is a 'whole-of-country' approach — Frasco

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The Philippine tourism industry’s path towards recovery from the global pandemic is one carved through strong relationships...
Headlines
fbtw
HFMD cases continue to rise

HFMD cases continue to rise

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
An outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease  may be declared any time as cases of the highly infectious illness continue...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rights group hits Qatari authorities, FIFA for 'callous' response after OFW death

Rights group hits Qatari authorities, FIFA for 'callous' response after OFW death

By Franco Luna | 31 minutes ago
"The FIFA and Qatari authorities’ responses exemplify their entities’ longstanding disregard for migrant workers’...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to ask for COVID-19 state of calamity extension if CDC law fails to pass this year

DOH to ask for COVID-19 state of calamity extension if CDC law fails to pass this year

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health said it will ask President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to extend the state of calamity due to the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: LPA may become tropical cyclone by Saturday

PAGASA: LPA may become tropical cyclone by Saturday

5 hours ago
Should the weather disturbance last spotted 610 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur become a tropical cyclone, it...
Headlines
fbtw
Almost 40% of Filipinos 'dissatisfied' with performance of migrant worker dept &mdash; survey

Almost 40% of Filipinos 'dissatisfied' with performance of migrant worker dept — survey

5 hours ago
Per the OCTA Research group's Tugon ng Masa survey for the fourth quarter of 2022, 36% of interviewees said they...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines seeks closer, effective partnerships in Asia-Pacific

Philippines seeks closer, effective partnerships in Asia-Pacific

By Pia Lee Brago | 15 hours ago
The Philippines called for closer and more effective partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region to ensure that oceans remain...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with