DepEd: Special education funds were 'excluded' from budget 'despite earnest efforts'

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education defended Monday it's zero peso budget allocation for special education programs to educate learners with disability under the proposed national budget, saying the matter was out of its hands.

In a statement issued Monday morning, DepEd pushed back against what it said were "malicious and misleading" reports that its leadership deliberately excluded funding for the Special Education Program.

"Despite our earnest efforts to advocate for our learners with special needs, it was not considered in the National Expenditure Program. This is true for two other programs that were excluded from the NEP," the department said.

The NEP is the budget draft the executive branch submits to Congress, which eventually becomes the basis for the proposed national budget before it becomes the General Appropriations Act.

The DepEd statement did not mention what were the other two programs left out of the NEP.

"This is a recurring circumstance every year, and DepEd is not at a loss because we always work with members of Congress to find other ways to fund DepEd programs. In the past years, DepEd has likewise made efforts within the organization to ensure that programs are supported."

Budget hearing

Per earlier DepEd figures, the enrollment of students with disabilities stood at 93,895 for the school year 2021-2022, lower by 74% compared to its pre-pandemic figure of 360,879.

Under the government's budgeting process for the NEP, the Development Budget Coordination Committee led by the Department of Budget and Management determines the overall economic targets, expenditure levels, the revenue projection, deficit levels and the financing plan.

However, as a briefer on the website of the Office of the Ombudsman points out: "Agencies undertake their own internal consultations. They rank programs, projects and activities using the capital budgeting approach. Then they submit their budget estimates, taking into account their own priorities and those of the national government under the Medium-term Public Investment Program."

To recall, the department admitted before the House appropriations panel that special children’s education efforts did not have dedicated funds under its 2023 NEP allocation.

“We requested P560 million for 2023, but it’s zero budget,” Education Undersecretary Ernesto Gaviola told the Committee. "We are just utilizing whatever is available funds for 2022.”

“The special children are those who need special attention and special necessities compared to other children,” Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay 1st District) said in response. “That is very important because I understand we have an increasing number of special children in the Philippines."

Just last March, former president Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11650 that guarantees free early and basic education to learners with special needs.

Under the measure, special education students and learners with disability are given better access to the formal school system through the creation of Inclusive Learning Resource Centers in every city and municipality.

The law calls for a "whole-of-community approach" for introducing learners with disabilities into the general education system and community, adding that all sectors including the academe and private stakeholders must participate in such efforts.