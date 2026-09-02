^

Headlines

What are Youth Leadership Summits, and why are they in Duterte's trial?

Philstar.com
September 2, 2026 | 3:39pm
What are Youth Leadership Summits, and why are they in Duterte's trial?
Composite image of Army officers Col. Magtangol Panopio (L) and Col. Manaros Boransing II (C) during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte (R) on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. Duterte is seen in an image released on July 23, 2026.
Senate SMU; Inday Sara official; Philstar.com composite

MANILA, Philippines — When Vice President Sara Duterte was concurrently education secretary, the department turned to a decades-old Army youth program to account for its P15.54 million in confidential funds.

The money was reported as rewards paid to the Department of Education's supposed informants for the Philippine military's Youth Leadership Summits. The DepEd submitted certifications from Army officers to the Commission on Audit as proof that the information-gathering activities had "succeeded."

During the impeachment trial of Duterte on Tuesday, September 1, Army officers testified that the certifications only established that the summits occurred, but they did not necessarily point to the existence of any informant, reward or confidential-fund expenses for the program.

Col. Manaros Boransing II said Youth Leadership Summits have been conducted since 2002 to discourage students and out-of-school youth from being recruited into insurgent or violent extremist groups.

The programs take on different formats and curricula, but are led by the Philippine Army alongside local government units, schools, local police and other community partners. 

Some programs would last three or four days and combined leadership and values formation with team-building and lectures on nation-building, drugs, mental health, teenage pregnancy and insurgent recruitment.

A four-day summit in Borongan City in 2023, for example, listed 67 students and out-of-school youth as beneficiaries of talks on youth delinquency and financial literacy. A three-day program in Galimuyod, Ilocos Sur, meanwhile, covered crime and illegal drugs. 

DepEd's role in YLS

Boransing said the Army used its regular civil-military operations budget for personnel and coordination. Local governments generally covered participants’ meals, shirts and activities, while other participating agencies paid their own expenses.

"For Army participants and coordination, it was from the Army, the budget of the Army," he said, describing the setup as "kaniya-kaniyang bayad" or KKB—a cost-sharing arrangement with agencies. LGUs would shoulder costs for youth participants.

For these summits, the DepEd serves as a partner, and not a lead organizer. It fielded subject-matter speakers, secured permission for Army personnel to speak with students and recommended schools as venues.

Boransing said his division received only open-source information from the department, and not confidential or intelligence info. 

Col. Magtangol Panopio, also testifying before the Senate court, characterized DepEd's as having a larger info-sharing hand, such as in identifying communities vulnerable to insurgent communism and extremism, drugs and family problems. He could not determine whether such information was transmitted as confidential.

As for the costs, the Army typically spent P30,000 to P60,000 per summit, Boransing said. For eight summits in 2023, the costs would not have exceeded P500,000—nowhere close to the DepEd's supposed confidential spending of P15.54 million.

The Army officer could not attest to the DepEd's supposed spending for informants, saying no funds were transferred to their units to stage any of the activities.

"There was no funding released to the 1st Infantry Division from DepEd, sir, of any source," Boransing said. 

The issue of certifications 

Rules governing confidential funds, such as COA's Joint Circular No. 2015-01, permit rewards to non-government informants only when supported by evidence that their information resulted in successful information-gathering or surveillance.

DepEd’s April 2024 response to COA said the Army activities were “directly resulting from the information provided by informers.”

For the YLS, however, Boransing said the Army usually relied on its own intelligence units without depending on the DepEd to identify security threats and crucial locations for the summits.

"For the First Infantry Tabak Division? No, sir, they did not provide any confidential or surveillance information," Boransing said, partly in Filipino. "What they give is open-source information about their students."

Yet he issued the certification to the DepEd citing summits successfully staged without knowing it would be used to justify confidential fund spending.

Panopio concurred with Boransing, saying his unit's certification was limited to confirming that the summits occurred: "We did not certify anything about money or funds." — Camille Diola based on reports from Cristina Chi and Ian Laqui 

CONFIDENTIAL FUND

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

EXPLAINER

INTELLIGENCE GATHERING

NEWS ANALYSIS

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SURVEILLANCE

YOUTH LEADERSHIP SUMMIT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No confidential intel behind DepEd-backed youth summits, says Army officer
play

No confidential intel behind DepEd-backed youth summits, says Army officer

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
An Army officer says DepEd gave only open-source information for military youth programs.
Headlines
fbtw
Piercing, not earpiece: Chiz debunks image of Ortonio as AI-generated
play

Piercing, not earpiece: Chiz debunks image of Ortonio as AI-generated

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Viral photo falsely showed the Office of the Vice President witness wearing an earpiece.
Headlines
fbtw
Witness unaware certification used to justify DepEd secret funds

Witness unaware certification used to justify DepEd secret funds

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
An Army officer who helped oversee the military’s Youth Leadership Summit said he had no idea the certifications...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to lead peace consciousness month celebration

Marcos to lead peace consciousness month celebration

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Acknowledging that the peace-building efforts in Mindanao is not yet finished, President Marcos yesterday vowed to ensure...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte trial recap, Sept. 1: Military men, DepEd's P15.5-million confidential funds

Sara Duterte trial recap, Sept. 1: Military men, DepEd's P15.5-million confidential funds

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The impeachment court on Tuesday, September 1, heard the testimonies of two military officials whose signatures are on documents...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPTC steps up flood fixes, eyes measures to support motorists
play

MPTC steps up flood fixes, eyes measures to support motorists

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
The Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., owner and operator of the North Luzon Expressway, is taking initiatives to speed up flood...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM Oks P10.38 billion for zero balance billing

DBM Oks P10.38 billion for zero balance billing

By Aubrey Rose Inosante | 18 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has approved the release of P10.38 billion to support the implementation of the...
Headlines
fbtw
AMLC: Freeze order issued vs lawmaker&rsquo;s assets

AMLC: Freeze order issued vs lawmaker’s assets

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council has secured a Court of Appeals order freezing 55 bank accounts and four insurance policies...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP tightens security at pumping stations

PNP tightens security at pumping stations

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Police have tightened security at flood control facilities in Metro Manila following reports of theft of parts and equipment...
Headlines
fbtw

P37.49 billion ‘pork barrel’ for LGUs flagged

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Makabayan lawmakers have condemned the Marcos administration for its handling of the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027, saying it still reeks of pork barrel funds allotted to local government unit...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with