^

Headlines

No confidential intel behind DepEd-backed youth summits, says Army officer

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 2, 2026 | 7:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education did not provide confidential or surveillance information to the military for its Youth Leadership Summits, said a military officer whose certification was later used to support DepEd's questioned confidential fund expenses.

Col. Manaros Boransing II testified at the Senate impeachment court Tuesday, September 1, suggesting that the P15.54 million spending the Commission on Audit flagged was not used for activity for which they were cited.

During interpellation by Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, Boransing said DepEd provided only open-source information about students who could participate in the summits.

"For the First Infantry Tabak Division? No, sir, they did not provide any confidential or surveillance information," Boransing said, partly in Filipino. "What they give is open-source information about their students."

Boransing had even said he did not know his certification would be used as an excuse for the expenses.

DepEd's involvement was limited to sharing basic, non-classified details, such as identifying potential student leaders who could participate in the summits and determining which school facilities were available and safe to host the events, he said.

Gatchalian further pressed Boransing on whether DepEd had ever provided confidential or surveillance information for these activities in the past, prior to the controversial 2022 and 2023 allocations.

Boransing reiterated that the Armed Forces of the Philippines relies on its own intelligence units to identify security threats and crucial locations, rather than receiving confidential information from civilian agencies such as DepEd.

"The AFP intelligence units are in charge of gathering information or receiving information... It is not the civil-military operations personnel," Boransing explained.

Boransing served as assistant chief of staff for civil-military operations, G7, of the 1st Infantry "Tabak" Division from 2021 to 2026, during which he helped oversee the YLS.

Why it matters

COA had previously flagged P75 million of DepEd's confidential fund expenses under Vice President Sara Duterte due to a lack of supporting documents.

DepEd later presented military certification letters to support P15.54 million in confidential fund expenses that state auditors had questioned.

Boransing was among the military officials who issued the certifications. However, he said he was unaware that his certification would be used to justify DepEd's confidential fund expenses before COA.

Tuesday marked the 20th day of Duterte's impeachment trial. The Senate impeachment court is currently hearing Article I of the Articles of Impeachment, which concerns allegations over the use of confidential funds by DepEd and the Office of the Vice President.

CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

IMPEACHMENT

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

OVP

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE Coverage: Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, Sept. 1
play

LIVE Coverage: Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, Sept. 1

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow the trial, in context and in real time.
Headlines
fbtw
Witness unaware certification used to justify DepEd secret funds

Witness unaware certification used to justify DepEd secret funds

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
An Army officer who helped oversee the military’s Youth Leadership Summit said he had no idea the certifications...
Headlines
fbtw
Piercing, not earpiece: Chiz debunks image of Ortonio as AI-generated
play

Piercing, not earpiece: Chiz debunks image of Ortonio as AI-generated

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
Viral photo falsely showed the Office of the Vice President witness wearing an earpiece.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to lead peace consciousness month celebration

Marcos to lead peace consciousness month celebration

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Acknowledging that the peace-building efforts in Mindanao is not yet finished, President Marcos yesterday vowed to ensure...
Headlines
fbtw
AMLC: Freeze order issued vs lawmaker&rsquo;s assets

AMLC: Freeze order issued vs lawmaker’s assets

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 10 hours ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council has secured a Court of Appeals order freezing 55 bank accounts and four insurance policies...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

P37.49 billion ‘pork barrel’ for LGUs flagged

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Makabayan lawmakers have condemned the Marcos administration for its handling of the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027, saying it still reeks of pork barrel funds allotted to local government unit...
Headlines
fbtw
JBC invites 5 senior justices to apply for CJ position

JBC invites 5 senior justices to apply for CJ position

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
Five senior justices of the Supreme Court have been “invited” to apply for the position of chief justice ahead...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte defense team wants prosecution to &lsquo;reframe&rsquo; charges

Duterte defense team wants prosecution to ‘reframe’ charges

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte wants the prosecution to “reframe” the crimes against humanity...
Headlines
fbtw
Pilandok intensifies into tropical storm

Pilandok intensifies into tropical storm

By Josiah Antonio | 10 hours ago
Pilandok has intensified into a tropical storm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel OKs sharply reduced 2027 budget for Marcos office

House panel OKs sharply reduced 2027 budget for Marcos office

By Renalyn Ramirez | 18 hours ago
The Office of the President's proposed budget for 2027 got the House Committte on Appropriations approval within 25 ...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with