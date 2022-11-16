^

Headlines

Gatchalian seeks more funding to put up SPED centers in regions

Philstar.com
November 16, 2022 | 4:16pm
Gatchalian seeks more funding to put up SPED centers in regions
Students of the Araullo High School in Ermita, Manila attend their first class during the opening of the new school year on June 3, 2019
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education should get an increased budget of P160 million from the P96 million set aside for capital outlay so local governments can put up learning centers for students with special needs. 

The department earlier admitted it has no funding for special education programs under the proposed national budget. "Despite our earnest efforts to advocate for our learners with special needs, it was not considered in the National Expenditure Program," the department said in an earlier statement. 

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Basic Education, said increasing capital outlay would allow regions in the country to put up a model Inclusive Learning Resource Center for Learners with Disabilities. The senator added that he will submit his proposals on potential funding sources to the Senate Committee on Finance.

"This representation sincerely recommends that we increase the budget of capital outlay from P96 million to P160 million just to convert SPED centers in all regions, and we will have one model ILRC per region," Gatchalian said during his interpellation of the proposed DepEd budget for 2023.

The P96-million allocation was intended for the conversion of 16 SPED Centers nationwide to ILRCs, which are mandated to deliver free support services to learners with disabilities, including language and speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical and physiotherapy, provision of qualified sign language interpreters, and other similar services, aids, and actions that facilitate the learning process.

These centers are also mandated to implement inclusive education programs. The minimum funding requirement for the conversion of SPED centers, however, ranges from P8 million to P10 million.

Though the last existing census on the disability community in the country was conducted in 2010, a 2017 study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies of 1,031 adult women and 823 children with disabilities in two cities, majority of respondents were found to be mobility-impaired (39.7%). 

According to DepEd data as of mid-March, there were 126,598 learners with disabilities enrolled in DepEd schools for School Year 2021-2022. This was 65% lower than the 360,879 recorded for SY 2019-2020. 

SPED law

Just last March, former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11650 or the Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act guaranteeing free early and basic education to learners with special needs.

Under the measure, special education students and learners with disability are given better access to the formal school system through the creation of Inclusive Learning Resource Centers in every city and municipality.

The law mandates that the DepEd and local government units shall establish and maintain at least one ILRC in all cities and municipalities, while all existing SPED Centers shall be converted to and renamed ILRCs.

It also calls for a "whole-of-community approach" for introducing learners with disabilities into the general education system and community, adding that all sectors including the academe and private stakeholders must participate in such efforts. 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITY

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
ANYARE?: The devastating death toll of &lsquo;Paeng&rsquo;
play

ANYARE?: The devastating death toll of ‘Paeng’

1 day ago
What exactly went wrong that led to such a tragedy, especially in the southern Philippines?
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Marcos Jr. promotes Lumagui Jr. to BIR chief

Marcos Jr. promotes Lumagui Jr. to BIR chief

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Tax lawyer Romeo Lumagui Jr. has been appointed by President Marcos as the new head of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Tax lawyer earlier tapped to be deputy named BIR commissioner

Tax lawyer earlier tapped to be deputy named BIR commissioner

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has designated tax lawyer Romeo Lumagui Jr. as commissioner of the Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
Order Comelec to prepare May 2023 barangay, SK polls, SC asked

Order Comelec to prepare May 2023 barangay, SK polls, SC asked

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Pending the Supreme Court resolution on his petition to resume the scheduled barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections,...
Headlines
fbtw
Government confident poverty rate down to 9% by 2028

Government confident poverty rate down to 9% by 2028

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The Marcos administration is confident of bringing down the country’s poverty rate to single digit levels before President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zubiri seeks revival of Senate panel probing confidential, intel funds

Zubiri seeks revival of Senate panel probing confidential, intel funds

By Xave Gregorio | 29 minutes ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri is pushing for the revival of a Senate panel that will investigate the use of confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines playing down rights issues at UNHRC, Migrante says

Philippines playing down rights issues at UNHRC, Migrante says

2 hours ago
A coalition of migrant Filipino workers condemns the government’s statements that are said to reek of “self-praise”...
Headlines
fbtw
2 UN special rapporteurs to visit Philippines

2 UN special rapporteurs to visit Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
UN special rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, including child prostitution, child pornography, and...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate bill seeks additional service incentive leaves for employees

Senate bill seeks additional service incentive leaves for employees

4 hours ago
"An important aspect of worker's welfare and benefits is the granting of leaves so that our workers can have time for their...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

5 hours ago
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with