^

Headlines

Hand, foot and mouth disease cases in Metro Manila rising but ‘manageable’

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 3:22pm

 

MANILA, Philippines — The number of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in Metro Manila is increasing but it remains manageable, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said there were 155 HFMD cases in the capital region from October to December 6. Children aged 11 and below made up the majority of the reported cases.

No deaths were recorded.

“We are seeing an increase in hand, foot and mouth disease cases in the past weeks. But there is still no trigger or enough basis for our local government units to declare outbreaks in their areas,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

“These are all manageable and preventable,” she added.

Vergeire also said that the agency is coordinating with local health authorities in Santa Mesa, Manila to verify if there is indeed a rise in HFMD infections there.

According to the World Health Organization, HFMD is an infectious disease that is common in children, but can also occur in adolescents and occasionally in adults.

In most cases, the HFMD is mild and self-limiting, with common symptoms including fever, painful sores in the mouth, and a rash with blisters on hands, feet and buttocks.

However, more severe symptoms such as encephalitis, meningitis, and polio-like paralysis may occur.

HAND FOOT AND MOUTH DISEASE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gas price lower by P1.95, diesel by P1.90

Gas price lower by P1.95, diesel by P1.90

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Pump prices are going down today, with diesel and gasoline being slashed by nearly P2 per liter.
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
Smuggled white onions to undergo phytosanitary inspection for Kadiwa

Smuggled white onions to undergo phytosanitary inspection for Kadiwa

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
The smuggled white onions seized by the government will undergo phytosanitary inspection for possible sale in Kadiwa centers...
Headlines
fbtw
POEA suspends deployment of OFWs to India

POEA suspends deployment of OFWs to India

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Deployment of overseas Filipino workers to India has been suspended, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration announced...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate jumps to 12.4%

Metro Manila 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate jumps to 12.4%

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila rose to 12.4 percent while an increase in cases was also seen in 12...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Journalists warn criminalizing &lsquo;fake news&rsquo; may quash dissent

Journalists warn criminalizing ‘fake news’ may quash dissent

By Xave Gregorio | 18 minutes ago
While they recognized that the proliferation of “fake news” — more aptly called misinformation and disinformation...
Headlines
fbtw
Beep card operator denies accusations of profiteering as shortage slows commute

Beep card operator denies accusations of profiteering as shortage slows commute

48 minutes ago
"In the general scheme of things, it would be a big help if the DOTr could build a system that can be trusted, because...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines suspends OFW deployment to India following noncompliance

Philippines suspends OFW deployment to India following noncompliance

1 hour ago
According to Philippine Overseas Employment Administration Officer-in-Charge Bernard Olalia, the Philippine Embassy in New...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF, Japan air force troops begin unit-to-unit activities

PAF, Japan air force troops begin unit-to-unit activities

1 hour ago
The Philippine Air Force is now conducting unit-to-unit activities with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force in Clark Air Base,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: SC oral arguments on 'No Contact Apprehension Policy' for motorists

LIVE: SC oral arguments on 'No Contact Apprehension Policy' for motorists

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
Tune in to the live audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2 p.m on Tuesday, December 6.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with