Hand, foot and mouth disease cases in Metro Manila rising but ‘manageable’

MANILA, Philippines — The number of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in Metro Manila is increasing but it remains manageable, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said there were 155 HFMD cases in the capital region from October to December 6. Children aged 11 and below made up the majority of the reported cases.

No deaths were recorded.

“We are seeing an increase in hand, foot and mouth disease cases in the past weeks. But there is still no trigger or enough basis for our local government units to declare outbreaks in their areas,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

“These are all manageable and preventable,” she added.

Vergeire also said that the agency is coordinating with local health authorities in Santa Mesa, Manila to verify if there is indeed a rise in HFMD infections there.

According to the World Health Organization, HFMD is an infectious disease that is common in children, but can also occur in adolescents and occasionally in adults.

In most cases, the HFMD is mild and self-limiting, with common symptoms including fever, painful sores in the mouth, and a rash with blisters on hands, feet and buttocks.

However, more severe symptoms such as encephalitis, meningitis, and polio-like paralysis may occur.