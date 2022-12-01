^

Headlines

2 Dawlah Islamiya bomb-makers arrested in South Cotabato

Philstar.com
December 1, 2022 | 5:20pm
2 Dawlah Islamiya bomb-makers arrested in South Cotabato
This satellite image shows Polomolok, a first class suburban municipality of South Cotabato, Philippines.
Google Earth

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two alleged bomb-makers of the Dawlah Islamiya terror group, long wanted for multiple murder, were arrested Wednesday in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Jerry Pandian, 44, and Yeb Salila, 18, reportedly belong to the Khatiba group in the Dawlah Islamiya, tagged in deadly bombings in central Mindanao in recent years.

The duo was nabbed before dawn Wednesday in Purok 2 in Barangay Glamang in Polomolok, South Cotabato by combined personnel of units under the Army's 6th Infantry Division and the Police Regional Office-12.

Army and police intelligence officials confirmed Thursday that Pandian and Salila are experts in fabrication of improvised explosive devices using components easy to obtain, such as ammonium nitrate and potassium chlorate, which can be used as blasting powders for home-made bombs.

They did not resist arrest when members of the Polomolok Municipal Police Station, agents from the South Cotabato Provincial Police and PRO-12 and soldiers arrived at their hideout in Barangay Glamang and showed them an arrest warrant for murder cases against them.

The warrant for their arrest was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 13 in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

DAWLAH ISLAMIYAH

POLOMOLOK

SOUTH COTABATO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA: Up to two cyclones expected in December
play

PAGASA: Up to two cyclones expected in December

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The cyclones will be called “Rosal” and “Samuel” once inside the monitoring area.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos repeats promise of Philippines &lsquo;getting closer&rsquo; to P20/kilo rice
play

Marcos repeats promise of Philippines ‘getting closer’ to P20/kilo rice

6 hours ago
Just three months after saying that “it’s a long road” towards his goal of bringing the price of rice down...
Headlines
fbtw
House bicam panel wants restoration of NTF-ELCAC budget

House bicam panel wants restoration of NTF-ELCAC budget

9 hours ago
“The situation is even worse in 2022. Based on reports received by my office, only two percent of NTF-ELCAC’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Migrant workers dept investigates Laos, Cambodia for trafficking schemes

Migrant workers dept investigates Laos, Cambodia for trafficking schemes

1 day ago
The Department of Migrant Workers, through the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, has already issued an advisory...
Headlines
fbtw
Faithful urged to pray for Tagle

Faithful urged to pray for Tagle

By Robertzon Ramirez | 4 days ago
An official of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino urged the Catholic faithful to pray for former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
On World AIDS Day, US donates HIV viral load testing cartridges

On World AIDS Day, US donates HIV viral load testing cartridges

20 minutes ago
On the World AIDS Day, US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson led the handover of 86,000 viral load testing cartridges that will be...
Headlines
fbtw
New York man gets 17 years in jail for beating elderly Filipina

New York man gets 17 years in jail for beating elderly Filipina

22 minutes ago
The man who beat up a 67-year-old Filipino earlier this year in Yonkers, New York.
Headlines
fbtw
Group calls for treaty to protect people, environment from plastic pollution

Group calls for treaty to protect people, environment from plastic pollution

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 44 minutes ago
Representatives of almost 200 nations gather in Punta del Este, Paraguay to discuss measures to combat plastic pollution...
Headlines
fbtw
European Union provides over P11-M to assist Paeng-hit families

European Union provides over P11-M to assist Paeng-hit families

2 hours ago
To help families affected by severe tropical storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae), the European Union is providing €200,000...
Headlines
fbtw
Groups call for probe on death of Ericson Acosta

Groups call for probe on death of Ericson Acosta

2 hours ago
Various groups are seeking an investigation into the death of National Democratic Front consultant and poet Ericson Acosta...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with