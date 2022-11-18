^

UP MassCom to host Glory Awards, homecoming

The Philippine Star
November 18, 2022 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Four outstanding alumni of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UP CMC) will receive the 2022 Glory Awards.

This year’s awardees are Christian Broadcasting Network-Asia head of production and programming Katherine “Kata” Inocencio (broadcast and TV arts); independent documentary filmmaker Jewel Maranan (film); development communicator Marcia “Chuki” Feria-Miranda (allied disciplines), and former ABS-CBN head of newsgathering and online operations Charie Villa (journalism).

Riding the resurgence of face-to-face events, the annual Glory Awards and UPCMC Alumni Association alumni homecoming will finally return to campus after three years on Nov. 19, 2022 at the University Hotel in Diliman, Quezon City. Bestowed annually since 2017 by the UPCMCAA, the Glory Awards honor alumni whose work goes beyond “the usual” consistent track record of excellence.

The Glory Awards were inspired by the legacy of honor and distinction of Dr. Gloria Feliciano, the founding dean of UP CMC. The Glory trophy, sculpted by UP professor emeritus and former chancellor Grace Javier Alfonso, will be presented to winners.

This year’s panel of jurors was composed of former Glory awardees and respected practitioners including creative director Dolores Cheng, former press secretary Danilo Gozo, free press and journalists’ rights advocate Rowena Carranza-Paraan, TV entertainment executive Lilybeth Rasonable, film producers Linggit Tan and Ronald Arguelles, TV host and film critic Butch Francisco, filmmaker Jeffrey Jeturian, journalist and UPCMC journalism department chair Kara David, and The SUN-Hong Kong editor and migrant rights lawyer Daisy Mandap. The Glory also has two permanent jurors, UP CMC dean and communication research professor Fernando dlC. Paragas and former ANC and CNN Philippines news director Jing Magsaysay, who represents the family of Dr. Feliciano.

Elections will also be held at 5 p.m. to select 15 alumni board members who will serve for a three-year term until 2025.

Ice Seguerra and acoustic duo Dindo & Ryan lead the special guest performers for the event. The duo will accompany UP CMC talents in sing-alongs throughout the night.

Registration is at 4 p.m. Please reserve prime seats early. Tickets are for P1,000 per head, inclusive of dinner and the annual alumni membership fee. Payment details as follows. GCash: +63977 087 4437 subscriber name Katrina Mae Ramos, executive assistant of UPCMCAA, or PNB Bank Account UP College of Mass Communication Alumni Association (1086-70009544) MAYA: QRPH-072226.

