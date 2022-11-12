^

Marcos gets invitation to attend World Economic Forum in Switzerland

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday said addressing the climate crisis is a “collective responsibility” of all nations, with developed countries playing a bigger role in global efforts to mitigate its risks and effects.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been invited to join the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland by its founder and executive chairperson Klaus Schwab, the Office of the Press Secretary announced Saturday.

The OPS said Schwab made the invitation during a breakfast meeting with Marcos.

The OPS said that Schwab told Marcos that his attendance to the summit that will be held from January 16 to 30 next year “serves as a good opportunity to let the global business community know about the dynamism and positive developments happening in the Philippines in a bid to attract more investors.”

It is not immediately clear based on the statement of the OPS if Marcos has agreed to go to Davos for the WEF.

If he does, this would be Marcos’ second trip abroad outside of Southeast Asia. The president has accepted an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China from “January 3 to 5/6.” — Xave Gregorio

