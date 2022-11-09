UP, Ateneo, La Salle slip in ranking of top Asian universities; UST up 2 spots

Composite photo shows the University of the Philippines, Ateneo de Manila University, and De La Salle University.

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines, Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University dropped in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University rankings.

UP remained the country’s top university, according to higher education analyst QS. The state-run university, however, fell 10 spots in the latest ranking to 87th place.

Ateneo placed 134th, 10 notches lower from its previous ranking. La Salle slipped to 171st place from last year’s 160th spot.

Meanwhile, the University of Santo Tomas ranked 175th, two notches higher from the previous year.

Other Philippine universities in the latest Asian rankings are the following:

Ateneo de Davao University (551-600)

Mapua University (551-600)

Silliman University (551-600)

Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (601-650)

Saint Louis University (651-700)

Xavier University (651-700)

Adamson University (701-750)

The Cebu Technological University (701-750)

Central Luzon State University (701-750)

Central Mindanao University (701-750)

Central Philippine University (701-750)

Lyceum University of the Philippines (701-750)

China’s Peking University topped the list, while the National University of Singapore fell to the second spot.

The rankings used 11 indicators: Academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, international research network, citations per paper, papers per faculty, staff with PhD, proportion of international faculty and international students, and proportion of inbound exchange students and outbound exchange students. — Gaea Katreena Cabico