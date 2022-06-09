Four Philippine universities remain on QS World rankings; UP falls by 13 spots

MANILA, Philippines — Four Philippine universities stayed on the annual Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings that ranks the top 1,400 universities globally.

These schools are: University of the Philippines (UP), Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), De La Salle University (DLSU) and University of Santo Tomas (UST).

In this latest evaluation, UP stayed as the top university in the country, but it fell by 13 notches to 412th place from 399 in the previous year, after getting an overall score of 27.7.

QS did not explain, however, why the state university got a lower score this year. ADMU's rank also fell to the 651-700 bracket, from the 601-650 range last year.

Meanwhile, DLSU and UST retained their ranks of 801-1000.

The QS ranks schools based on several key indicators: university's academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty to student ratio, citations per faculty, international student ratio and international faculty ratio.

This year's QS ranking evaluated over 1,400 institutions across the world. The world's top university is the U.S-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology, followed by the University of Cambridge and Stanford University.

In Asia, National University of Singapore (NUS) remained the Top 1 university in the region. It also placed 11th in the world rankings. The second top school in Asia is the Beijing-based Peking University. The third is Tsinghua University, also from Beijing.