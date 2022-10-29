'Paeng' moves over Laguna, aims for Cavite, Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm "Paeng" (international name: Nalgae) is moving over the San Pablo, Laguna area and is taking aim for Cavite and Batangas, according to state weather service PAGASA.

PAGASA said in a bulletin issued past 5 p.m. that Paeng was last spotted in the vicinity of San Pablo, Laguna moving northwestward at 20 kph, packing winds of 95 kph near the center and gusts of up to 160 kph.

Earlier Saturday, Paeng made landfall over Buenavista, Quezon, then over Santa Cruz, Marinduque and over Sariaya, Quezon.

The state weather service kept Signal No. 3 up in Metro Manila and most of Calabarzon, where residents can expect winds of greater than 89 kph to 117 kph in at least 18 hours.

Here is the full list of areas under Signal No. 3:

Metro Manila

Bataan

Southern portion of Zambales (Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio)

Northern and central portions of Quezon (Pitogo, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, Unisan, Plaridel, San Antonio, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Mauban, Dolores, General Nakar, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan) including Pollilo Islands

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Rizal

Northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands

Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan)

Signal No. 2, meanwhile, is up in the following areas which can expect winds of 62 kph to 88 kph in at least 24 hours:

Southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

Bulacan

Pampanga

Tarlac

Rest of Zambales

Western portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Milaor, Camaligan, Pili, San Fernando, Magarao, Minalabac, Naga City, Calabanga, Bombon, Canaman, Gainza, Sipocot, Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Pasacao, Cabusao, Libmanan, Pamplona)

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Rest of Occidental Mindoro

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

Camarines Norte

Rest of Quezon

Marinduque

Romblon

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the following areas which can expect winds of 39 kph to 61 kph or intermittent rains within 36 hours:

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

La Union

Kalinga

Abra

Benguet

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Ilocos Sur

Rest of Aurora

Catanduanes

Rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian Islands and Cuyo Islands

Northern Samar

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad, Maslog, Dolores, Can-Avid)

Northern portion of Leyte (Tunga, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Calubian, Leyte, Carigara, Babatngon, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Villaba, Palompon, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Capoocan, Alangalang, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo)

Biliran

Northern and central portions of Samar (San Jorge, San Sebastian, Santa Rita, Villareal, Zumarraga, Matuguinao, Pinabacdao, Almagro, Calbayog City, Talalora, Jiabong, Pagsanghan, City of Catbalogan, Gandara, Motiong, Santo Nino, Tagapul-An, San Jose de Buan, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan, Daram, Paranas, Hinabangan, Calbiga)

Northern and central portions of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Lapu-Lapu City, Aloguinsan, Minglanilla, City of Talisay, City of Naga, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Barili) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Sagay City, Cadiz City, City of Escalante, Manapla, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Silay City, City of Talisay, Murcia, Bacolod City, Bago City, Pulupandan, Valladolid, La Carlota City, La Castellana, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, Toboso, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan)

Northern portion of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Vallehermoso, La Libertad, City of Guihulngan, Jimalalud, Tayasan)

Guimaras

Capiz

Iloilo

Aklan

Antique

PAGASA warns that there is minimal to moderate risk of a storm surge up to two meters in height in western Pangasinan, Bataan, Quezon, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, western portion of Camarines Sur, and Burias Island.

From Saturday afternoon to evening, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands are expected to experience heavy to intense with at times torrential rains.

In the same period, Camarines provinces, mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, and Central Luzon can expect moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon and Visayas are expected to experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

On Sunday, PAGASA said Zambales, Bataan and Ilocos Region may experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, MIMAROPA, the rest of CALABARZON, and the rest of Central Luzon are forecast to experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

"Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," PAGASA said.

PAGASA said Paeng may maintain its strength while crossing Luzon and further intensify once it reaches the West Philippine Sea. — Xave Gregorio