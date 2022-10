LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Paeng

This handout photo taken by the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on October 28, 2022 shows rescue workers evacuating people from a flooded area due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Nalgae in Parang, Maguindanao. Landslides and flooding killed at least 31 people as heavy rain from an approaching storm lashed the southern Philippines, with some residents stranded on rooftops, a disaster official said on October 28.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Paeng brought heavy rains and triggered flooding in the Philippines this weekend, just as Filipinos go on trips and prepare for the commemoration of All Saints Day to honor departed loved ones.

