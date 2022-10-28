LIVE updates: Tropical storm Paeng
October 28, 2022 | 12:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Paeng is threatening a huge part of the Philippines with heavy rains this weekend, just as Filipinos prepare to come home to their provinces to commemorate Undas.
Local government units have already issued cancellation of classes and passengers have been left stranded in ports nationwide. Storm signals have also been raised in several localities across the country.
Follow this page for updates on “Paeng”. Can't view the thread? Click here.
