LIVE updates: Tropical storm Paeng

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 12:01pm
A fisherman secures his boat at the bay in Sorsogon, in the Philippines' Sorsogon province on October 28, 2022, ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Nalgae.
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Paeng is threatening a huge part of the Philippines with heavy rains this weekend, just as Filipinos prepare to come home to their provinces to commemorate Undas.

Local government units have already issued cancellation of classes and passengers have been left stranded in ports nationwide. Storm signals have also been raised in several localities across the country.

Follow this page for updates on “Paeng”. Can't view the thread? Click here.

PAENGPH

PAGASA
Philstar
Remulla drug possession case raffled in Las Pi&ntilde;as RTC

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Las Piñas City Regional Trial Court Branch 197 presided by Judge Ricardo Moldez II will handle the drug possession...
Philippines, US eyeing to increase number of EDCA sites

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The Philippines and the US are eyeing to increase the number of sites that American troops can access under the Enhanced Defense...
Concepcion: Right time to lift indoor mask mandate

By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion believes it is the right time to lift the mandates on indoor wearing of face masks and...
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Paeng' becomes tropical storm
1 day ago
Paeng was last spotted 540 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar, heading west northwest at 10 kph.
LPA off eastern Visayas now Tropical Depression Paeng &mdash; PAGASA
2 days ago
The low pressure area brewing east of eastern Visayas developed into Tropical Depression Paeng as of 8 a.m. Wednesday...
Heavy rain due to Tropical Storm Paeng leaves 13 dead in Mindanao

By Agence France-Presse | 22 minutes ago
Landslides and flooding killed 13 people as heavy rain from an approaching tropical storm lashed the southern Philippines...
PCG suspends sea trips, thousands of passengers stranded due to 'Paeng'

58 minutes ago
In separate advisories, the Philippine Coast Guard disclosed it monitored a total of 1,938 passengers, drivers, and cargo...
More areas under wind signals as 'Paeng' seen to affect Undas preps

1 hour ago
Paeng, the country’s 16th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth in October, is expected to bring heavy rains and...
Signal No. 2 up over several areas as Tropical Storm Paeng intensifies

4 hours ago
"Paeng is forecast to further intensify while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea. It is forecast to reach typhoon...
NDRRMC: 85 hurt, 44k families affected by Abra quake

5 hours ago
The number of injured persons due to the 6.4-magnitude quake that rocked Abra earlier this week has risen to 85, according...
