LIVE updates: Tropical storm Paeng

A fisherman secures his boat at the bay in Sorsogon, in the Philippines' Sorsogon province on October 28, 2022, ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Nalgae.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Paeng is threatening a huge part of the Philippines with heavy rains this weekend, just as Filipinos prepare to come home to their provinces to commemorate Undas.

Local government units have already issued cancellation of classes and passengers have been left stranded in ports nationwide. Storm signals have also been raised in several localities across the country.

