^

Headlines

DepEd to junk 'mother tongue' subject, but not as medium of instruction

Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 5:22pm
DepEd to junk 'mother tongue' subject, but not as medium of instruction
Students in face masks are seen being taken their temperature in this undated file photo before the COVID-19 outbreak in the country
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Public schools may soon do away with the 50 minutes of students' native language as a subject in classes subject to finalization of the plans, the Department of Education told senators Monday. 

Education Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III bared this plan before the Senate Committee on Basic Education's hearing on Monday morning, saying the plans came after the department's review of the K to 10 program in the country's schools.

"We intend to abandon the mother tongue as a subject, which is a separate learning area in the curriculum. And we will simply use the mother tongue, which is already the vernacular of the community, neighbors, and family, as part of the medium of instruction. No longer as a subject to be offered from Grade 1 to Grade 3,” he said.

Densing was careful to point out that mother tongues would still be the medium of instruction; they just won't be taught as a separate subject anymore. 

"This will be reallocated for our national reading program and national math program," he said. "There is no need to teach it to the children because this is already their everyday language in the school and community and family. So the assumption there is they understand it already before it's taught to them."

But even teaching in native languages presents problems of its own. 

Students since have been taught in their mother tongue for all subjects, except Filipino and English, from Kindergarten to Grade 3 since 2013 as part of the Mother Tongue-Based-Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) in K to 12. English is used as the primary medium of instruction after this period.

Leila Areola, Director IV of the Curriculum and Instruction at the DepEd Bureau of Learning Delivery said that only 78,872 of its targeted 305,099 educators have been trained for the use of the mother tongue as a medium of instruction.

Dr. Marie Therese Angeline Bustos, director of the Assessment Curriculum and Technology Research Center said that the national government should "ensure that as far as possible students are allocated to classes that use their mother tongue as medium of instruction."

Citing DepEd data, Bustos also presented the results of its Early Language, Literacy and Numeracy Program in 2018 in arguing the mother tongue's links to learning in other subjects, which found that: 

  • Almost half of all pupils were rated as being proficient and highly proficient in Filipino while only close to a quarter have reached proficiency and high proficiency in English 
     
  • About one-third of the non-Tagalog test takers were considered proficient and highly proficient in their respective [tests] and about 16% of the same group were proficient and highly proficient in Numeracy. Also, about 10% of pupils who took the Numeracy subtest in Tagalog are at a proficient and highly proficient level 

The Philippine Institute of Development Studies found in a study that less than 10% of the over 16,000 schools that it included in its study had fully complied with the four main conditions of DepEd in rolling out mother tongue-based multilingual education, namely orthography, grammar, learning resources, and dictionary.

"The primary model of implementation assumes that a child is exposed to only one mother tongue as suggested by the linguistic mapping of the DepEd. The reality is further hampered by procurement and budget issues at the school level," the 2019 study which was read at the Senate hearing says. 

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quiboloy loses cyber libel case vs Pacquiao

Quiboloy loses cyber libel case vs Pacquiao

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
The Davao City prosecutors’ office has effectively junked the cyber libel charges that international evangelist of the...
Headlines
fbtw
NCRPO: Plainclothes officers meant to be discreet for journalists

NCRPO: Plainclothes officers meant to be discreet for journalists

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"May instances na some media personalities want to cover their identity o gusto nila maging discreet. Kung naka uniform naman,...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: Nearly 28k people affected by 'Neneng'

NDRRMC: Nearly 28k people affected by 'Neneng'

9 hours ago
The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council has reported that Typhoon Neneng, which has left the Philippine Area...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa: 'Neneng' exits Philippine Area of Responsibility
play

Pagasa: 'Neneng' exits Philippine Area of Responsibility

10 hours ago
"This tropical cyclone will continue to move westward over the West Philippine Sea until tomorrow morning, then turn and move...
Headlines
fbtw
Estrada: PNP should explain surprise visits to journalists' homes

Estrada: PNP should explain surprise visits to journalists' homes

1 day ago
Estrada said police should explain the unannounced visits and how they got journalists' home addresses.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Senate suspends Comelec budget hearing after poll body fails to provide documents

Senate suspends Comelec budget hearing after poll body fails to provide documents

4 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Finance has suspended the Commission on Election’s budget hearing after the poll body failed...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Government should improve workers&rsquo; conditions in infrastructure projects&rsquo;

‘Government should improve workers’ conditions in infrastructure projects’

By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
The government must ensure the welfare of construction workers and give them ample opportunities to upskill, especially those...
Headlines
fbtw
World Food Day: Government vows affordable food

World Food Day: Government vows affordable food

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The government expressed optimism that affordable and nutritious food would become accessible in the Philippines as nations...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI still studying Pinoy pandesal, &lsquo;tasty&rsquo; price hike

DTI still studying Pinoy pandesal, ‘tasty’ price hike

By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is still studying the requests to increase the prices of Pinoy tasty and Pinoy pand...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec eyeing &lsquo;register anywhere&rsquo; system

Comelec eyeing ‘register anywhere’ system

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
To enable more Filipinos to participate in the elections, the Commission on Elections is looking to adopt a “register...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with