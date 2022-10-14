^

Headlines

NUPL urges SC to resolve plea for protection writ

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 9:54am
NUPL urges SC to resolve plea for protection writ
In this file photo taken on December 10, 2018, members of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers call for justice for slain rights lawyer Benjamin Ramos.
National Union of Peoples' Lawyers / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers on Friday urged the Supreme Court to resolve their petition seeking the issuance of a protective writ to their members amid continuous red-tagging and threats.

“To reiterate, as an equitable relief, Petitioners pray that respondents be ordered to cease and desist from red tagging and vilifying petitioners,” their manifestation read.

The union of lawyers is urging the SC to resolve their Petition for Review filed on Aug. 5, 2019 and prayed to the high court to reset the Court of Appeals ruling dated July 26, 2019 that dismissed their plea for a writ of amparo and habeas data.

“While the instant Petition is pending before this Honorable Court, Petitioner NUPL and its members have experienced and continue to be subjected to malicious vilification, real threats and vicious harassment in different forms and platforms,” they told the SC.

“Your officers of the court are respectfully seeking succor before we, as endangered species, become extinct,” their manifestation further read.

Named as respondents are former President Rodrigo Duterte, former National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and other military officers, including retired generalAntonio Parlade Jr.

Continued attacks

The NUPL said that in 2021, two of their members — Rex Jesus Mario Fernandez in Cebu City and Juan Macababad in Soccsksargen — were killed, while lawyer Angelo Karlo Guillen survived an attack.

Prior to the attack on Guillen, the lawyer was relentlessly red-tagged and was branded as an “operative” of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Members of NUPL also reported surveillance from military and the Philippine National Police.

The group said that when it first filed their petition in April 2021, they recorded 176 incidents of prima facie profession or work-related attacks against lawyers, but since then, they documented at least 41 more incidents.

Petitioners Edre Olalia and Carlos Zarate, NUPL president and adviser, respectively, have also been repeatedly targets of vilification targets. Other members have been baselessly called lawyer for communists, or members of communist rebels.

“The serious and continuing threats against Petitioners and other NUPL members and the failure to condemn and prosecute these acts of violence is an act of injustice in itself which equally erodes public trust and confidence in our justice system,” they said.

“From the foregoing circumstances, it is evident that the respondents and their agents are responsible for the attacks on NUPL and its members and done with their acquiescence, behest and blessing. The continuous and intensifying threats to life, liberty and security of the Petitioners resulting [in] killing, threat, harassment, surveillance and demonization and red-tagging must be put to end,” the NUPL continued.

“For the foregoing reasons, and considering that the parties already argued their respective positions and filed all the necessary pleadings, the Petitioners humbly submit that the Petition is now ripe for resolution,” they added.

ATTACK ON LAWYERS

NATIONAL UNION OF PEOPLES LAWYERS

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Remulla says son 'will have to face predicament' after arrest by PDEA

Remulla says son 'will have to face predicament' after arrest by PDEA

16 hours ago
In a handwritten note shared with media, Remulla commended the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for their anti-drug operation...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines may be nearing COVID-19 endemic stage&rsquo;

‘Philippines may be nearing COVID-19 endemic stage’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
An infectious diseases expert said that the country could be nearing the COVID-19 endemic stage as cases are now on a downward...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy network called out for 'abusing' franchise with red-tagging, personal attacks

Quiboloy network called out for 'abusing' franchise with red-tagging, personal attacks

19 hours ago
"Mass media such as SMNI are highly regulated and are imbued with public interest because they disseminate information and...
Headlines
fbtw
Pasig River ferry eyed as alternative transport

Pasig River ferry eyed as alternative transport

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
The Department of Transportation plans to complete the feasibility study for the upgrade of the Pasig River ferry system and...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;PhilHealth fund remains strong, robust&rsquo;

‘PhilHealth fund remains strong, robust’

11 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has assured its members anew of continuing benefit coverage and reiterated that their...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'No basis': Marcos rejects resignation calls for Remulla

'No basis': Marcos rejects resignation calls for Remulla

31 minutes ago
“I think the calls for him to resign has no basis,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla son is lone suspect in drug bust, says PDEA

Remulla son is lone suspect in drug bust, says PDEA

50 minutes ago
“Based on the report, he was the lone suspect during that particular operation,” Carreon said of Remulla. “We...
Headlines
fbtw
'Neneng' seen to intensify to tropical storm by Saturday

'Neneng' seen to intensify to tropical storm by Saturday

2 hours ago
Neneng is the country’s 14th tropical cyclone this year and the second in October.
Headlines
fbtw
DA, BOC on alert for onion smuggling

DA, BOC on alert for onion smuggling

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is coordinating with the Bureau of Customs to determine possible cases of smuggling of white...
Headlines
fbtw

Cisco, DICT link up to build tech infrastructure

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
Multinational tech giant Cisco is tying up with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to build a harmonized, interoperable and integrated government ICT infrastructure.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with