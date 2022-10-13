^

Tropical depression to enter PAR Thursday; 'Maymay' weakens into LPA

Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 9:26am
Tropical depression to enter PAR Thursday; 'Maymay' weakens into LPA
Satellite image as of 8 a.m. on October 13, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression east of Northern Luzon is forecast to enter the country’s area of responsibility Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The weather disturbance, packing peak winds of 45 kilometers an hour and gusts of up to 55 kph, will enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning or afternoon. Once inside PAR, it will be called “Neneng” — the 14th tropical cyclone this year and second in October. ‘

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said the cyclone is expected to move toward Extreme Northern Luzon and intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea.

He said the weather agency may raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 in Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands. Other provinces in Northern Luzon may be placed under TCWS No. 1.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Maymay had weakened into a low pressure area. It was last seen over the coastal waters of Casiguran, Aurora.

Despite this, residents of Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao will still experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect the rest of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

According to PAGASA, the remnant circulation of Maymay may dissipate within 12 hours.

The weather agency is also monitoring another LPA west of Coron in Palawan.

Estareja said there is a possibility that the weather disturbance may develop into a weak cyclone outside the country's area of responsibility. The LPA is expected to leave PAR today. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw

fbtw
fbtw

