^

Headlines

Padilla: Mandatory drug testing for celebrities would violate their rights

Philstar.com
October 3, 2022 | 4:22pm
Padilla: Mandatory drug testing for celebrities would violate their rights
Sen. Robin Padilla in this photo uploaded on his Facebook page on July 9, 2022.
Facebook / ROBINPADILLA.OFFICIAL

MANILA, Philippines — Requiring workers in the entertainment industry would be a violation of their rights, Sen. Robinhood Padilla — an actor before he became involved in politics — said.

Padilla said he supports the government's campaign against illegal drugs but also said if any sector would be required to take drug tests, government officials and employees should go first.

"Hindi maaaring obligahin ang sinuman na magpa-drug test, dahil maaaring labag ito sa kanilang karapatang pantao. Mas mainam kung boluntaryo ang kanilang drug test — para na rin ito sa kanilang kapakanan at kaligtasan," he said.

(We cannot oblige anyone to take a drug test because that may be a violation of their human rights. It would be better if the drug tests are done voluntarily — this is also for their safety and wellbeing.)

READ: Lawmaker proposes drug testing for celebrities before project starts

Padilla added that it would be better if the costs of any testing would be shouldered by employers.

Padilla issued the statement in response to a proposal by Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Sur) to have entertainment workers take drug tests before they are allowed to work on TV or movie projects. 

Barbers made the suggestion after actor Dominic Roco was arrested in Quezon City over the weekend for allegedly selling drugs to undercover law enforcement. He said celebrities are supposed to set good examples and that testing would make sure they are drug free.

"Sa kabilang dako, mas nararapat na sumailalim sa drug test ang ating mga opisyal at kawani ng pamahalaan — na may tungkuling magbigay ng mabuting halimbawa para sa kapwa nating Pilipino," Padilla said.

(On the other hand, it is more fitting that government officials and employees go through drug testing since they have the duty to be good examples for our fellow Filipinos.)

In 2019, Reps. Barbers and Elpidio Barzaga Jr. also proposed random drug tests at the House of Representatives as well as mandatory drug tests for local government officials. Barbers made a similar proposal in 2018. Neither proposals were adopted although government agencies do conduct random drug tests.

Porposals by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to make students take drug tests raised concerns, including from Human Rights Watch, which said it would "effectively allow the police to extend their 'anti-drug' operations to college and university campuses, placing students at grave risk."

RELATED: ‘School drug tests need Congress nod’

DRUG TESTS

MANDATORY DRUG TESTING

MANDATORY DRUG TESTS

ROBIN PADILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Imee: Don&rsquo;t make us choose between US, China

Imee: Don’t make us choose between US, China

By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries are calling for a “rational approach” in their relations between...
Headlines
fbtw
Mobility vital in Q4 to sustain economic growth &ndash; Concepcion

Mobility vital in Q4 to sustain economic growth – Concepcion

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
If the country is to sustain its drive toward economic recovery, people’s mobility in the fourth quarter of the year...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers slam Marcos' reported F1 Singapore weekend after typhoon
play

Farmers slam Marcos' reported F1 Singapore weekend after typhoon

1 day ago
Malacañang has yet to comment on the president's activities.
Headlines
fbtw
Amid national ID delay, lawmaker wants new PSA chief

Amid national ID delay, lawmaker wants new PSA chief

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
President Marcos may have merely inherited the problem over years of delay in the issuance of national identification cards,...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker proposes drug testing for celebrities before project starts

Lawmaker proposes drug testing for celebrities before project starts

7 hours ago
A lawmaker has proposed that actors, actresses and celebrities should undergo a drug test first before starting any project...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Twin meteor shower events to light up October skies

Twin meteor shower events to light up October skies

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Two overlapping meteor shower events are expected to light up evening skies for astronomy enthusiasts during the first two...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH reminds public: Be doubly careful vs COVID-19

DOH reminds public: Be doubly careful vs COVID-19

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
With the coming of the holiday season, the Department of Health has reminded the public to be doubly careful to avoid getting...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec wants fine, jail time for nuisance bets

Comelec wants fine, jail time for nuisance bets

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Following the resolution of the local election debacle in Negros Oriental perpetrated by a nuisance candidate, the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC help not needed in probing drug war &ndash; OSG

ICC help not needed in probing drug war – OSG

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
The Marcos administration has opted to sit out the counterarguments of the International Criminal Court’s prosecutors...
Headlines
fbtw
RM awardee rallies support for child protection

RM awardee rallies support for child protection

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
The knowledge that child abuse is taking place all over the country has been keeping Filipino pediatrician Bernadette Madrid...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with