^

Headlines

Lawmaker proposes drug testing for celebrities before project starts

Philstar.com
October 3, 2022 | 10:15am
Lawmaker proposes drug testing for celebrities before project starts
This undated file photo shows shabu, an illegal drug substance in the Philippines.
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker has proposed that actors, actresses and celebrities should undergo a drug test first before starting any project in TV or in film.

Rep. Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte), who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Dangerous Drugs, said workers in the TV and film industry should be tested for drugs since the youth, who idolize them, may be influenced by them.

In an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source on Monday, Barbers said producers, directors or TV networks can be asked to “require all their actors, actresses or any employee in the whole film industry to undergo such drug test in order to ensure that they are clean and not in any way involved in any vice.”

Barbers was also quoted in reports as saying in a statement on Sunday: “Actors, actresses and other movie celebrities should all be drug-free because they are public figures that are being idolized by the public, particularly the Filipino youth. They would be setting bad examples if they would be involved in the use of drugs or worse selling drugs.”

It is unclear whether Barbers intends to file a bill pushing the same.

The lawmaker issued a statement a day after actor Dominic Roco and four other individuals were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City early hours of Saturday.

Police seized 15 grams of alleged shabu and 10 grams of alleged marijuana in the operation.

The four arrested will face complaints for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Roco is the son of actor Bembol Roco and the twin of actor Felix Roco. His film credits include "Liway" and "I'm Drunk I Love You."  — with reports from Kristofer Purnell

ACE BARBERS

DOMINIC ROCO

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Farmers slam Marcos' reported F1 Singapore weekend after typhoon

Farmers slam Marcos' reported F1 Singapore weekend after typhoon

23 hours ago
Malacañang has yet to comment on the president's activities.
Headlines
fbtw
Amid national ID delay, lawmaker wants new PSA chief

Amid national ID delay, lawmaker wants new PSA chief

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
President Marcos may have merely inherited the problem over years of delay in the issuance of national identification cards,...
Headlines
fbtw
No extensions: DOJ gives overstaying Chinese workers 59 days to leave

No extensions: DOJ gives overstaying Chinese workers 59 days to leave

17 hours ago
"If they fail to leave, it is then that we initiate deportation proceedings," Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco...
Headlines
fbtw
Cell phone users who don&rsquo;t register SIM risk deactivation

Cell phone users who don’t register SIM risk deactivation

By Ghio Ong | 3 days ago
Mobile phone users who fail to register their subscriber identity module (SIM) risk deactivation from their respective telecoms...
Headlines
fbtw
UK travel magazine nominates Philippines &lsquo;most desirable country&rsquo;

UK travel magazine nominates Philippines ‘most desirable country’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Philippines has been nominated for “most desirable country” as well as for two other categories by a United...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Palace finally confirms Marcos&rsquo; unannounced trip to Singapore, calls it &lsquo;productive&rsquo;

Palace finally confirms Marcos’ unannounced trip to Singapore, calls it ‘productive’

2 hours ago
After days of silence, Malacañang finally confirmed Monday unannounced Singapore trip of President Ferdinand Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Mobility vital in Q4 to sustain economic growth &ndash; Concepcion

Mobility vital in Q4 to sustain economic growth – Concepcion

By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
If the country is to sustain its drive toward economic recovery, people’s mobility in the fourth quarter of the year...
Headlines
fbtw
Twin meteor shower events to light up October skies

Twin meteor shower events to light up October skies

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Two overlapping meteor shower events are expected to light up evening skies for astronomy enthusiasts during the first two...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee: Don&rsquo;t make us choose between US, China

Imee: Don’t make us choose between US, China

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries are calling for a “rational approach” in their relations between...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH reminds public: Be doubly careful vs COVID-19

DOH reminds public: Be doubly careful vs COVID-19

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
With the coming of the holiday season, the Department of Health has reminded the public to be doubly careful to avoid getting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with