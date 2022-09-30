^

Headlines

Ragos shows up at De Lima hearing, but unable to reaffirm recantation

Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 12:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rafael Ragos, one of the government’s key witnesses against former Sen. Leila de Lima in a drug case against her, showed up Friday in court but was unable to reaffirm his recantation as the prosecution opposed his taking the witness stand.

Government lawyers filed an appeal Thursday night before the Muntinlupa court to reconsider its decision to allow the former Bureau of Corrections official  to testify on his recantation, according to the legal teams of Ragos and De Lima.

“Based on what we received earlier, the panel of prosecutors are saying that he is not worthy to be recalled as a witness,” Filibon Tacardon, De Lima’s lawyer, told reporters in Filipino.

The court gave De Lima five days to comment on the prosecution’s motion for reconsideration.

Ragos’ lawyer moved to suppress and expunge all his previous affidavits in light of his recantation, but this was not acted on by the court due to the prosecution’s opposition to him taking the witness stand.

This development has left Ragos, the former officer-in-charge at the Bureau of Corrections, fearing for his security, his lawyer Michael Christopher De Castro said.

“For sure, he has a lot of security concerns and a lot of fears,” Castro told reporters in Filipino.

In one of the two remaining cases, Ragos stands as the key witness against De Lima and her former aide Ronnie Dayan.

When De Lima filed a demurrer to evidence, which challenges sufficiency of prosecution evidence, Presiding Judge Liezel Aquiatan dismissed her motion stating that: “From the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, it is clear that the money was collected as contributions to the fund raising of accused De Lima for her campaign as senator.”

In a ruling in February 2021, the court said De Lima and Dayan must explain the P10 million they received — the allegation that Ragos recanted. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

LEILA DE LIMA

RAFAEL RAGOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cell phone users who don&rsquo;t register SIM risk deactivation

Cell phone users who don’t register SIM risk deactivation

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
Mobile phone users who fail to register their subscriber identity module (SIM) risk deactivation from their respective telecoms...
Headlines
fbtw
Google to provide digital skills training to 39,000

Google to provide digital skills training to 39,000

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Technology company Google will provide scholarships to help thousands of Filipino students and jobseekers land opportunities...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from 'Karding' rises to 11 &mdash; NDRRMC

Death toll from 'Karding' rises to 11 — NDRRMC

1 day ago
The additional fatality was from Antipolo, Rizal who died of drowning, NDRRMC said.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte's PDP-Laban elects Palawan rep as party president while faction protests

Duterte's PDP-Laban elects Palawan rep as party president while faction protests

By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
A faction of the former administration party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan elected Thursday Rep. Jose...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH wants to keep deployment cap on health workers

DOH wants to keep deployment cap on health workers

20 hours ago
In a briefing Thursday, health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country lacks around 106,000 nurses.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Karding' death toll hits 12; 52 injured

'Karding' death toll hits 12; 52 injured

4 hours ago
Over 245,000 families or 911,404 individuals in Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Fresh appointments set for 11 bypassed Cabinet officials &nbsp;

Fresh appointments set for 11 bypassed Cabinet officials  

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Cabinet secretaries who failed to get the nod of the Commission on Appointments before the start of Congress’ first...
Headlines
fbtw
PDP-Laban to serve as fiscalizer of Marcos administration &ndash; Duterte

PDP-Laban to serve as fiscalizer of Marcos administration – Duterte

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan  under the wing of former president Rodrigo Duterte will serve as...
Headlines
fbtw
SC urged to take stern action vs red-tagging

SC urged to take stern action vs red-tagging

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Law professors have joined the call for the Supreme Court to take more action against the red-tagging of Manila Regional Trial...
Headlines
fbtw
House forms special mini-committee to address budget concerns

House forms special mini-committee to address budget concerns

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez formed a special “small committee” composed of administration and opposition officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with