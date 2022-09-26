^

DOH: 17,891 new COVID cases since September 19

Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 5:03pm
Face-mask clad commuters ride on a tricycle in Manila on September 12, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged 17,891 additional COVID-19 infections in the past week, the Department of Health reported Monday.

Cases averaged 2,556 a day from September 19 to 25. The figure was 22% higher than the number of infections recorded from a week before.

Of the new cases, only two had severe and critical illness.

There are currently 970 patients with severe and critical conditions. They represented 11% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

Data from the health department showed that 22.9% of 2,514 beds in intensive care units across the country were utilized as of Sunday, while 27.8% of 21,078 non-ICU beds were occupied.

RELATED: DOH escalates booster doses to meet target

The DOH also verified 242 fatalities in the past week. Of those, 29 occurred from September 12 to 25.

The Philippines has confirmed more than 3.9 million COVID-19 cases, with over 62,000 deaths, since the pandemic started in 2020.

Over 73 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 19.2 million people have gotten booster shots.

The DOH postponed the launch of its “PinasLakas Bakunahang Bayan” vaccination drive in Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon due to Typhoon Karding (Noru). The campaign aims to help address the low uptake of boosters. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

