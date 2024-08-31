LPA to bring scattered rains over Visayas, Mindanao

Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — An approaching low pressure area near Butuan City, Agusan del Norte is expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers across parts of Visayas and Mindanao on Saturday.

The LPA, which was last spotted 695 kilometers east of Butuan City, has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Areas that are likely to be affected include Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN, Central Visayas, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao Leyte, Southern Leyte and Eastern Samar. These regions can expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, which may lead to flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or habagat is also expected to affect the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas, bringing cloudy skies and scattered rain showers.

Palawan and the rest of Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, with the possibility of flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains.

Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. PAGASA warned of flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms in these areas could also result in flash floods or landslides.