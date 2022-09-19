LIST: Canceled flights for September 19 due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines — Airport officials announced the cancellation of four flights between Manila and Japan for the rest of Monday due to bad weather caused by the southwest monsoon.

Per an advisory by the Manila International Airport Authority, which has jurisdiction over the four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the following flights have been canceled:

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 438/437 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

PR 426/425 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila

PR 412/411 Manila-Osaka-Manila

Cebu Pacific Air (5J)

5J 828/827 Manila-Osaka-Manila

As of 1:49 p.m. on Monday, state weather bureau Pagasa lowered the lightning red alert to yellow level. Flight operations at NAIA resumed after a brief suspension due to the inclement weather conditions.

According to Pagasa's daily weather forecast, areas including Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will see cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

As a result, those areas are projected to see possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains in the next few hours.