Severe tropical storm outside PAR may enhance habagat — PAGASA

Philstar.com
September 15, 2022 | 8:38am
Severe tropical storm outside PAR may enhance habagat — PAGASA
Satellite image from PAGASA on September 15, 2022.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical cyclone called Nanmadol (international name) has intensified into a severe tropical storm while on its way to the Philippine Area of Responsibility, PAGASA said Thursday.

Nanmadol is expected to enter the PAR region Thursday night or Friday morning. It will be called “Josie” once it is inside the country’s jurisdiction.

According to the state weather bureau, the cyclone will reach typhoon category within 24 hours.

Nanmadol was last seen 1,830 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon with peak winds of 95 kph near the center and gusts of up to 115 kph. It was heading west northwestward at 15 kph.

“This tropical storm is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass and not directly affect the weather condition in the country,” PAGASA said.

However, it may enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains over the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next 24 hours.

Weather forecasters added the enhancement of southwest monsoon may also bring gusty conditions reaching strong breeze to near-gale strength over Visayas, MIMAROPA, Bicol region, and the northern and western portions of Mindanao.

Nanmadol’s track

  • September 15, 2 PM: 1,700 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (Outside the PAR)
  • September 16, 2 AM: 1,510 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (Outside the PAR)
  • September 16, 2 PM: 1,360 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon
  • September 17, 2 AM: 1,260 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (Outside the PAR)
  • September 17, 2 AM: 1,225 km Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (Outside the PAR)
  • September 18, 2 PM: 1,250 km Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (Outside the PAR)

Philstar
