Tropical depression seen to enter PAR Thursday

Philstar.com
September 13, 2022 | 9:00am
Satellite image from PAGASA as of 5:30 a.m. on September 13, 2022
DOST PAGASA / released

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility may enter the country’s jurisdiction Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

In a bulletin issued past 5 a.m., PAGASA said the cyclone was seen 1,720 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

The tropical depression packed peak winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph. It was heading east slowly.

According to the weather forecaster, the cyclone may enter the PAR region Thursday afternoon or evening. It will be called “Josie” once inside PAR.

“Modest intensification is likely today through tomorrow. By Thursday, improving environmental conditions will enable the tropical cyclone to intensify at a relatively faster rate,” PAGASA said, adding the cyclone may enter PAR as a typhoon.

It is expected to remain far from the Philippine landmass and not directly affect the country’s weather condition.

However, it may enhance rains over the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas beginning Wednesday or Thursday.

Inday exits PAR

Meanwhile, Typhoon Inday (Muifa) left PAR at 12:40 a.m.

PAGASA said it is “unlikely to directly bring heavy rains in the country.”

However, gusty conditions reaching strong to gale-force strength will continue to affect Extreme Northern Luzon due to the channeling of the typhoon circulation in the Luzon Strait.

A gale warning also remains in effect for the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the influence of Inday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

