â€˜Indayâ€™ keeps strength as it moves over Philippine Sea

‘Inday’ keeps strength as it moves over Philippine Sea

Philstar.com
September 10, 2022 | 9:43am
Satellite image captured on September 10, 2022 shows Severe Tropical Storm "Inday" (international name: Muifa)

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm “Inday” (international name: Muifa) has kept its strength as it continues to move west northwestward over the Philippine Sea, according to state weather bureau PAGASA in its bulletin issued Saturday at 5 a.m.

PAGASA said Inday is still not forecast to directly bring heavy rains in the country, although its trough may bring heavy rain showers during thunderstorms in southern Luzon and the western portions of Central Luzon and Visayas.

The state weather bureau also did not hoist any tropical cyclone wind signal as it said this is less likely to happen at this time, but wind signals may be hoisted should Inday move further westward or the extent of its winds expand.

PAGASA warned that Inday may bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands, which may be risky for those using small seacrafts.

Inday, last spotted 495 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes packing winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph, is forecast to move generally northwestward over the Philippine Sea until Monday.

It will likely slow down throughout that period and may even appear to be stationary by Tuesday.

PAGASA said Inday will continue to get stronger until Sunday or Monday, but the slightly cooler waters east of Taiwan and its expected slowing down may cause it to weaken by Monday or Tuesday.

The state weather service added that Inday may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Forecast position

  • Sep 10, 2022, 2 p.m - 375 km East of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Sep 11, 2022, 2 a.m. - 305 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Sep 11, 2022, 2 p.m. - 300 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Sep 12, 2022, 2 a.m. - 330 km North Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Sep 12, 2022, 2 p.m. - 375 km North Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Sep 13, 2022, 2 a.m. - 400 km North Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Sep 14, 2022, 2 a.m. - 475 km North Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Sep 15, 2022, 2 a.m. - 700 km North Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Xave Gregorio

INDAYPH

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
