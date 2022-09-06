^

Headlines

Cyber libel raps vs Makabayan bloc members junked

Philstar.com
September 6, 2022 | 11:09am
Cyber libel raps vs Makabayan bloc members junked
Members of the Makabayan bloc wearing outfits bearing political messages join protests at the University of the Philippines Diliman against President Rodrigo Duterte on the day of his State of the Nation Address on July 26, 2021
Philstar.com, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has junked a cyber libel complaint filed by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group against Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) and former members of the House of Representatives’ Makabayan bloc.

DOJ prosecutors dismissed the complaint filed by the CIDG in San Fernando, Pampanga for lack of merit. The resolution approved by Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento was signed on May 12.

Aside from Brosas, former Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) and Gabriela Women’s Party leaders and Liza Maza were also named as respondents in the complaint.

In its complaint, the CIDG alleged that Zarate and the leaders of Gabriela Women’s party posted defamatory and libelous statements through the online edition of The Manila Times and Inquirer.net in November 2021.

The respondents accused the Philippine National Police of red-tagging and planting evidence after cops implemented the warrant of arrest against a certain Lourdes Bulan, also known as Simang. The CIDG also claimed it had confiscated tarpaulins of Gabriela and Bayan Muna along with firearms and explosives during the arrest.

State prosecutors stressed that “there was no sufficient allegation that they (respondents) caused the online publication of their statements.”

“This demonstrates the absence of participation in the publication or showing lack of probable cause to indict the respondents for the offense charged,” the resolution read.

In a statement, Zarate welcomed the dismissal of the “utterly baseless” cyber libel case.

“Like other harassment suits filed against us by state agents, this latest case was also dismissed because it is destitute of any merit. Clearly, it is a fatuous act only aimed to harass members of the progressive groups,” he said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

CYBER LIBEL

MAKABAYAN BLOC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos happy with Indonesian investors&rsquo; interest &ndash; Palace

Marcos happy with Indonesian investors’ interest – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos is “happy” about Indonesian investors’ interest in the Philippines, as some private companies...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-Nabcor execs get up to 40 years over PDAF

Ex-Nabcor execs get up to 40 years over PDAF

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced two former officials of the defunct state firm National Agribusiness Corp. to up to 40 years...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Widodo: Partnerships crucial to recovery

Marcos, Widodo: Partnerships crucial to recovery

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Partnerships are crucial to the tasks of steering economies to recovery amid the pandemic and of keeping peace and stability...
Headlines
fbtw
Nearly 50,000 Pinoy kids caught COVID-19; 1,342 died

Nearly 50,000 Pinoy kids caught COVID-19; 1,342 died

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Of the nearly 50,000 Filipino children who contracted COVID-19, there were 1,342 fatalities, the Council for the Welfare of...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel OKs mandatory SIM card registration bill

House panel OKs mandatory SIM card registration bill

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives’ committee on information and communications technology yesterday approved anew the consolidated...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
ES Rodriguez arrives at Senate after Blue Ribbon panel issues subpoena

ES Rodriguez arrives at Senate after Blue Ribbon panel issues subpoena

By Franco Luna | 23 minutes ago
"Why do we have a resource person who is in effect dictating to the Blue Ribbon how he will respond? This is concerning; on...
Headlines
fbtw
After saying nothing wrong with working with the left, Legarda condemns terrorism

After saying nothing wrong with working with the left, Legarda condemns terrorism

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Still, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda stood pat on her belief that peace negotiations are the way to go when it...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA Secretary Manalo &lsquo;brought up&rsquo; Mary Jane Veloso&rsquo;s case with Indonesia

DFA Secretary Manalo ‘brought up’ Mary Jane Veloso’s case with Indonesia

2 hours ago
Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angele has confirmed that Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo “brought up” detained...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR, NBI probe shooting of lawyer in Mandaue City

CHR, NBI probe shooting of lawyer in Mandaue City

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights has dispatched its regional team to look into the shooting of another lawyer in Cebu and her...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon holds third hearing on sugar fiasco

LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon holds third hearing on sugar fiasco

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
At the twin Senate hearings on the issue, former Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian defended the order by pointing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with