Philippines, Indonesia to expand cooperation on creative economy, culture

Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 7:26pm
Indonesian President Joko Widodo with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meet as the latter visits Indonesia from September 4 to 7, 2022.
Twitter / Bongbong Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Indonesia have agreed to work together on promoting each other’s creative economy and expanding cultural relations. 

The deals were among the four agreements signed on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. state visit to Indonesia on Monday. 

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation on the Development and Promotion of Creative Economy. The Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry and Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy were the signatories of the initiative. 

This means that the Philippines and Indonesia will share information on best practices and how to further develop the fashion industry, architecture, digital media, performing arts, music, theater, dance, and other creative services.

Meanwhile, the two countries renewed their MOU on cultural cooperation, which was signed by the DFA on behalf of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Foreign Minister of Indonesia for its Ministry of Education and Culture. 

“[It] will enhance our cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and promote better understanding and appreciation of each other’s remarkable culture, founded on our rich histories,” the DFA said. 

Marcos Jr. is on his first trip abroad as the country’s chief executive. He will be in Indonesia until Tuesday, September 6, before embarking on another state visit to neighboring Singapore. 

The president will be back in the country on Wednesday, September 7. He has appointed Vice President Sara Duterte to be the officer-in-charge as he travels. 

READVice President Duterte is OIC while Marcos visits Indonesia, Singapore

Marcos Jr. first met with the community of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) when he landed in Indonesia on Sunday. 

The DFA previously said that he will also meet with business leaders to promote the Philippines’ economic plans and secure partnerships. 

“We were informed that several business agreements possibly on PPP (private-public partnership) infrastructure, renewable energy, satellite agreement, fertilizer imports, and countertrade between PITC (Philippine International Trading Corp.) and its Indonesian counterpart are being prepared for signing during the visit in Indonesia,” Amb. Ma. Teresita Daza, DFA spokesperson told the media on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of the Philippines and Indonesia also signed the two countries’ Plan of Action for 2022 to 2027. 

The Plan of Action covers sectors such as security, border management, counter-terrorism, economic, energy, maritime, culture and education, labor, health and consular matters, to name a few. 

The two countries’ defense departments renewed the Agreement on Cooperative Activities in the Field of Defense and Security of the Philippines and Indonesia. 

“This agreement remains the pillar of our defense and military partnership that will enhance collaboration between our defense agencies, further promote the conduct of cooperative activities, and reinforce the modernization of the Philippine military,” the DFA said. — Kaycee Valmonte

BONGBONG MARCOS

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

INDONESIA
