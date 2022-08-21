Phivolcs raises Alert Level 1 over Mayon Volcano

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists are raising the alert level status of Mayon Volcano to Alert Level 1 on Sunday after ground deformation was observed on top of some low-frequency volcanic earthquakes earlier this year, signaling low-level unrest.

“These observation parameters indicate that volcanic gas-induced pressurization at the shallow depths of the edifice may be occurring, causing the summit dome of Mayon to be pushed out,” Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a statement on Sunday.

The higher alert level was reverted a little over a year since Mayon volcano was said to be under normal condition in July 2021. The Alert Level 1 status means Mayon volcano is now in a period of unrest.

Ground deformations that have reportedly resulted in a “slight short-term inflation” of the volcano’s structure since April this year.

And while the Mayon volcano mostly exhibited basic seismic activity for most of the year, there were short-lived spikes in low-frequency volcanic earthquakes in May and June.

Phivolcs reminds the public to avoid being within the six-kilometer permanent danger zone “due to an increase in the chances of sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruption, as well as the perennial hazards of rockfalls, avalanches and ash bursts at the summit area, that may occur without warning.”

They are also reminding those who reside in valleys and by active rivers to keep watch in case of sediment-laden streamflows and lahars after heavy rains.

“Phivolcs-DOST is closely monitoring Mayon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be immediately communicated to all concerned,” it said.