Phivolcs downgrades Mayon Volcano's status to 'normal'

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists downgraded Mayon Volcano’s alert status to Level 0 from Level 1 following a “continued decline” in monitoring parameters.

Alert Level 0 indicates normal status, while Alert Level 1 means abnormal.

“This means observational parameters have returned to baseline levels and no magmatic eruption is foreseen in the immediate future,” Phivolcs said.

It noted the frequency of volcanic earthquakes and the sulfur gas emission from the volcano’s crater have declined to baseline levels.

Data also showed that ground deformation is “more coherent with local tectonic processes rather than pressurization from a magmatic or hydrothermal source.”

Phivolcs also said that visual observations of the summit are “consistent with diminished magma degassing and the absence of magma intrusion within the edifice.”

However, the institue warned that the alert status may be raised once a renewed increase in any of the monitoring parameters occurs.

“The public is still reminded to avoid entry into the 6-km Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ due to perennial hazards of rockfalls, avalanches, ash puffs and sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruption at the summit area which may occur without warning,” it said.

Mayon Volcano in Albay last erupted in 2018. — Gaea Katreena Cabico