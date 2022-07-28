^

Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 8:24am
Ateneo shooting suspect indicted
Suspected gunman Chao Tiao Yumol (L) is escorted by police at Camp Karingal following his arrest after three people were killed in a shooting at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on July 24, 2022. Three people were killed July 24 in a rare shooting at a university in the Philippine capital Manila, officials said, in what appears to have been a targeted political assassination.
STR / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Prosecutors have found probable cause to charge the suspect in the shooting at the Ateneo de Manila University’s Quezon City campus last Sunday that killed three people, including former Lamitan, Basilan Mayor Rose Furigay.

The Quezon City prosecutor’s office indicted doctor Chao-Tiao Yumol, who is facing three counts of murder, one count of frustrated murder, car theft, malicious mischief and violation of Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.

Yumol opened fire before the scheduled graduation ceremony of Ateneo Law School students, among them Furigay’s daughter, Hannah.

Furigay, her aide Victor George Capistrano and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiola were killed in the shooting, while Hannah and a bystander were injured.

Quirino Esguerra, the Furigays’ lawyer, said in an interview with ABS-CBN News that Yumol has an axe to grind against the former mayor as she shut down his clinic for operating without a permit.

From Interaksyon: What we know about suspect Chao Tiao Yumul

This allegedly led to Yumol posting on social media “several malicious insinuations,” including the Furigays’ supposed involvement in the illegal drug trade, which eventually resulted in him getting slapped with more than 70 cyber libel cases.

Lamitan had obtained the Seal of Good Local Governance award from the national government for the programs they instituted in the city, including addressing illegal drugs.

PNP Directorate for Operations head Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon told reporters Monday afternoon that Yumol had some “revelations” that investigators are now exploring, but declined to give further details. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Rosette Adel/Interaksyon, Emmanuel Tupas/The STAR

