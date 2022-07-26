House names Rep. Sandro Marcos senior deputy majority leader

This detail from the House of Representatives stream shows Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos nominating his uncle, Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, to the speakership of the House of the 19th Congress on July 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The majority bloc at the House of Representatives has elected rookie legislator Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos (Ilocos Norte) — the president's son and House speaker's nephew — a senior deputy majority leader.

The younger Marcos nominated his uncle, Rep. Martin Romualdez, for the House speakership at the opening of the 19th Congress’ first regular session at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday.

Romualdez was mentor to Rep. Marcos, who was on his staff when he was majority leader in the 18th Congress. Romualdez said during the campaign that the younger Marcos is ready to join the House because he "spent two years working in my office doing his congressional training, with no less than myself supervising and overseeing him."

Under the Constitution, each chamber of Congress chooses such other officers it may deem necessary for its operation.

The president's son is now senior deputy to Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe (Zamboanga City, 2nd District), whose primary function, aside from being the spokesman of the majority bloc, is to direct the deliberations on the floor.

"In the present setup of the House, the majority leader is concurrently the chairman of the Committee on Rules. As such, all matters relevant to the Rules of the House, specifically the calendar of bills, preparation of Order of Business and Calendar of Business are within his responsibilities," House rules read.

Rep. Marcos has filed the following bills at the House so far: